Y Combinator-Backed Sully.ai Outperforms Tech Giants in Healthcare AI Benchmarks, Revolutionizing Clinical Operations

Jul 18, 2025

Sully.ai, a Y Combinator-backed healthcare AI startup, announced breakthrough performance results that position its agentic team ahead of industry leaders OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google in healthcare-specific AI benchmarks. The company’s superhuman medical agents are transforming clinical operations by reducing administrative burdens while accelerating patient diagnosis and care delivery.

In comprehensive healthcare AI evaluations, Sully.ai achieved a 61.17% final accuracy rate, significantly outperforming GPT-4o (44.13%), Claude-3.5 Sonnet (29.80%), and Gemini Pro 2.5 (33.00%) across critical healthcare metrics including diagnosis, treatment, and clinical reasoning. This performance advantage demonstrates the company’s specialized approach to building AI agents specifically designed for healthcare environments.

“We believe that hospitals in the future will have more agents than human employees,” said Ahmed Omar, CEO of Sully.ai. “For the first time in history, it became possible to build actual employees, and not just tools for employees.”

Sully.ai’s comprehensive agentic team includes specialized roles such as Scribe Agents for clinical documentation, Receptionist Agents for appointment management, Nurse Agents for care coordination, Medical Consultants for clinical procedures, Medical Interpreters supporting 20+ languages, and Medical Coders for billing accuracy. These AI agents seamlessly integrate with existing Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems and healthcare workflows.

The company has gained significant traction, with over 400 healthcare organizations currently utilizing its platform. 92% of users report they would be “very disappointed” if Sully.ai were removed from their operations. Early adopters have reported substantial improvements in operational efficiency, with some organizations seeing 20% increases in patient capacity.

“Infinite access to healthcare is a basic human right,” Omar emphasized, highlighting the company’s mission to democratize healthcare access through AI automation.

Sully.ai’s platform addresses critical healthcare challenges, including physician burnout, administrative inefficiencies, and diagnostic delays. The company’s agents handle tasks throughout the entire patient journey, from pre-visit scheduling to post-visit follow-up, while maintaining HIPAA compliance and enterprise-grade security standards, including end-to-end encryption and HITRUST/ISO 27001 certification.

The startup’s innovative approach has attracted backing from prominent investors, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, and Sequoia Scout Fund. Founded by CEO Ahmed Omar, President and COO Ahmed Nasser, and CTO Chaitanya Gharpure, the team combines deep healthcare expertise with advanced AI capabilities.

Dr. Derin Patel, MD, founder of Hillside Medical, noted: “It’s been a game-changer. I’ve never in my life heard the words ‘game-changer’ as much as I have in the last month and a half from my team.”

The company continues to expand its agentic team capabilities while maintaining its focus on clinical operations automation. Sully.ai’s platform is available through web interfaces and mobile applications, with Chrome extension integration for seamless workflow adoption.

About Sully.ai:

Sully.ai is building superhuman medical agents for clinical operations to reduce administrative burdens in hospitals and healthcare organizations. Founded in 2023 and backed by Y Combinator, the company serves over 400 healthcare organizations with AI agents that automate medical tasks before, during, and after patient visits. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing EMR systems while maintaining enterprise-grade security and HIPAA compliance.

