AML Watcher Appoints Oonagh van den Berg as Executive Director, Growth & Advisory

AML Watcher is pleased to announce the appointment of Oonagh van den Berg as Executive Director, Growth & Advisory, a leadership role designed to support the company’s ongoing growth and enhance client engagement efforts.

Oonagh brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, with deep expertise in anti-money laundering (AML), financial crime compliance, and regulatory transformation. She has advised and worked with global banks, fintechs, and regulatory bodies, helping them navigate complex compliance landscapes while building future-ready strategies.

Oonagh’s appointment reflects AML Watcher’s commitment to aligning its product development with the evolving needs of stakeholders. With her strong oversight and deep understanding of the challenges associated with AML compliance, AML Watcher will be better positioned to enhance its offering in line with its strategic goals and practical, problem-solving approach.

“It’s a privilege to be joining AML Watcher at a time when the need for smarter, more agile financial crime risk management is greater than ever,” said Oonagh. “I look forward to contributing to a platform that supports organizations in achieving not just compliance, but clarity and operational confidence in a fast-moving regulatory environment.”

In her new role at AML Watcher, Oonagh will lead the development of advisory services, expand the firm’s strategic partnerships, and support clients in scaling their compliance functions with confidence. Her appointment strengthens AML Watcher’s mission to bring smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions to organizations facing growing regulatory demands.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Oonagh to AML Watcher,” said Raja Haris, Head of Growth at AML Watcher. “She is a proven leader who understands the challenges our clients face. Her vision and deep industry knowledge will help us elevate our growth and advisory services, and deliver even greater value to our partners.”

Oonagh is also the founder of Raw Compliance, a global compliance consultancy and community platform, and has long been a trusted advisor to boards and senior leadership teams. Her passion lies in helping firms simplify complex compliance operations, drive innovation, and reduce risk.

About Us

AML Watcher is revolutionizing AML compliance by bringing efficiency and effectiveness back to screening processes. Our platform has supported over 10,000 businesses, saving $25 million in compliance costs and reducing screening expenses by 50%—all made possible by our proprietary AML database.

Whether scanning a single entity or analyzing millions, we deliver fast, scalable insights with unmatched global coverage and expertise in 80+ languages. Built from the ground up to solve the inefficiencies plaguing legacy AML systems, AML Watcher automates 90% of AML tasks, streamlining operations for compliance teams.

Backed by the innovation powerhouse Programmers Force, with over 1,000 experts and a decade of RegTech experience, AML Watcher is committed to building a smarter, faster, and more transparent future for AML compliance.