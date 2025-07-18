LuAnn Jones Announces Expansion into Middlesex County, Celebrated for Exceptional Service and 50 plus Five-Star Zillow Reviews

LuAnn Jones: A Trusted Real Estate Advocate for Northern NJ and Beyond

LuAnn Jones has earned a stellar reputation as a reliable and knowledgeable real estate professional in Northern New Jersey. Over the past 20 years, she has built a career around offering unparalleled service to clients across the state, with more than 50 five-star reviews on Zillow and a client base that spans the spectrum of real estate needs. Whether guiding first-time homebuyers, navigating the complexities of short sales, or marketing high-end luxury properties, Jones has proven herself as a standout in her field.

With a deep passion for helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of homeownership, Jones has positioned herself as more than just a Realtor—she is an advocate and educator. Her clients trust her not only because of her extensive experience but also because of her hands-on, people-first approach to real estate.

Expanding Reach into Middlesex County

In response to increasing demand, Jones is extending her services into Middlesex County, bringing her expert guidance and in-depth local knowledge to a new area. Based at Weichert Realtors in Livingston, NJ, Jones has already made significant strides in Essex, Morris, Bergen, Passaic, and Union counties. Now, she is excited to bring her two decades of expertise to help both buyers and sellers in Middlesex County.

“Real estate is about trust, results, and relationships,” Jones said. “Whether helping a first-time buyer in Middlesex County or marketing a luxury home in Montclair, my mission is to guide clients with honesty, care, and market expertise.”

With several notable listings in the pipeline, including a $2 million Montclair home, Jones is poised to continue her success in the luxury real estate market while maintaining her commitment to first-time buyers and families.

A Legacy of Service and Expertise

Jones’s journey into real estate was driven by her desire to help people navigate one of the most significant decisions of their lives: buying or selling a home. Throughout her career, she has become known for her in-depth knowledge of the local market and her ability to walk her clients through every step of the buying and selling process.

Over the years, she has also held leadership positions at prestigious real estate firms such as Berkshire Hathaway, Remax, and Century 21, where she trained agents and led sales teams. These roles have further honed her skills as a leader and mentor within the New Jersey real estate community, solidifying her place as one of the region’s top-performing Realtors.

An Approach That Prioritizes Relationships and Education

What makes Jones stand out in a competitive market is her unwavering commitment to her clients. She understands that real estate is more than just transactions—it’s about building relationships and educating clients to make informed decisions. Whether it’s a first-time buyer looking for guidance or a luxury seller seeking the best market strategy, Jones ensures that her clients feel supported and well-informed every step of the way.

“I take pride in not just listing homes but in educating my clients,” Jones explained. “Whether it’s walking a first-time buyer through the process or negotiating a complex deal, I’m here to provide answers and solutions.”

Her approach to real estate has earned her countless referrals from satisfied clients, many of whom have recommended her to friends and family. This word-of-mouth success is a testament to Jones’s dedication and results-driven mindset.

Expanding Reach and Continuing Success

As she continues to expand into new markets, LuAnn Jones remains committed to her core values of trust, transparency, and client care. With a track record of success, over 50 five-star reviews on Zillow, and a growing presence in both luxury and first-time buyer markets, she has solidified her reputation as a trusted real estate professional.

In the coming months, Jones will launch new listings, including high-end properties like the $2 million Montclair home. Whether you are buying or selling a home in Northern New Jersey or Middlesex County, LuAnn Jones offers the expertise, dedication, and personalized service that every client deserves.

For more information about her current listings, or to schedule a consultation, contact LuAnn Jones directly at 973-980-7089 or via email at luannjones09@gmail.com.

About LuAnn Jones

With over 20 years of experience in the New Jersey real estate market, LuAnn Jones has become a trusted expert, helping buyers and sellers across Northern New Jersey and Middlesex County. Known for her hands-on approach, market knowledge, and dedication to client success, Jones specializes in luxury homes, short sales, and first-time buyers. Backed by over 50 five-star reviews on Zillow, she is committed to providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with her clients.

LuAnn Jones

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Weichert Realtors

Email: luannjones09@gmail.com

Website

Facebook

Zillow : LuAnn Lanzerotti Jones