In a world increasingly shaped by online perception, a new wave of individuals is experiencing significant reputational challenges, from boardrooms to lecture halls. The investigative podcast Targeted is sharing their stories.

Produced by Next Chapter Podcasts, Targeted is a series that examines how media coverage, political actions, and institutional decisions can influence public perception and affect individuals. The podcast has quickly gained traction, reaching over 1.2 million listeners since its launch in March 2025.

Across its episodes, Targeted features individuals who have experienced reputational challenges, sometimes involving media reports, legal proceedings, or other public scrutiny. These individuals have responded by focusing on transparency, documentation, and due process.

Listeners have been engaged by the real-life experiences of:

Jonathan Taylor , a UK lawyer-turned-whistleblower who faced challenges after exposing corporate activity

, a UK lawyer-turned-whistleblower who faced challenges after exposing corporate activity Aron Shaviv , a political strategist involved in high-profile campaigns

, a political strategist involved in high-profile campaigns Pavel Ivlev , a Russian lawyer who relocated due to legal pressures

, a Russian lawyer who relocated due to legal pressures Nathan Law , a pro-democracy activist navigating ongoing risks in the UK

, a pro-democracy activist navigating ongoing risks in the UK Gaurav Srivastava , a businessman addressing a disinformation campaign

, a businessman addressing a disinformation campaign Amalia Zatari, a BBC journalist who reported on campaigns affecting academics and political activists in her home country

“Once you go down the ‘targeting’ rabbit hole, there’s no going back,” said host Zach Abramowitz. “It’s staggering how easily someone’s life can be impacted and how little most people know about the mechanisms involved. I’m honoured that so many listeners are joining us in highlighting these stories.”

Targeted connects individual stories to broader trends, exploring how various tactics can affect reputation and public perception. The podcast’s growing audience reflects an increasing public interest in understanding these dynamics.

Episodes are available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. The Targeted website also features resources and updates on ongoing investigations and upcoming episodes.

