DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Targeted Podcast Hits 1.2 Million Listeners Within 3 Months of Release

ByEthan Lin

Jul 18, 2025

In a world increasingly shaped by online perception, a new wave of individuals is experiencing significant reputational challenges, from boardrooms to lecture halls. The investigative podcast Targeted is sharing their stories.

Produced by Next Chapter Podcasts, Targeted is a series that examines how media coverage, political actions, and institutional decisions can influence public perception and affect individuals. The podcast has quickly gained traction, reaching over 1.2 million listeners since its launch in March 2025.

Across its episodes, Targeted features individuals who have experienced reputational challenges, sometimes involving media reports, legal proceedings, or other public scrutiny. These individuals have responded by focusing on transparency, documentation, and due process.

Listeners have been engaged by the real-life experiences of:

  • Jonathan Taylor, a UK lawyer-turned-whistleblower who faced challenges after exposing corporate activity
  • Aron Shaviv, a political strategist involved in high-profile campaigns
  • Pavel Ivlev, a Russian lawyer who relocated due to legal pressures
  • Nathan Law, a pro-democracy activist navigating ongoing risks in the UK
  • Gaurav Srivastava, a businessman addressing a disinformation campaign
  • Amalia Zatari, a BBC journalist who reported on campaigns affecting academics and political activists in her home country

“Once you go down the ‘targeting’ rabbit hole, there’s no going back,” said host Zach Abramowitz. “It’s staggering how easily someone’s life can be impacted and how little most people know about the mechanisms involved. I’m honoured that so many listeners are joining us in highlighting these stories.”

Targeted connects individual stories to broader trends, exploring how various tactics can affect reputation and public perception. The podcast’s growing audience reflects an increasing public interest in understanding these dynamics.

Episodes are available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. The Targeted website also features resources and updates on ongoing investigations and upcoming episodes.

To learn more or listen now, visit www.targeted.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Mother City Firewood Unveils Cape Town’s Most Comprehensive Firewood and Braai Wood Service
Jul 18, 2025 Ethan Lin
LuAnn Jones Announces Expansion into Middlesex County, Celebrated for Exceptional Service and 50 plus Five-Star Zillow Reviews
Jul 18, 2025 Ethan Lin
Reddit Introduces Age Verification in UK to Meet New Regulations
Jul 18, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801