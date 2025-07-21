Slack Enhances Search with AI, Adds Transcriptions and Summaries for Huddles

Slack is enhancing its search capabilities by integrating AI to help users find relevant files and conversations more efficiently. Now, users on Slack’s Business and Enterprise plans can search not only within Slack channels but also across connected apps such as Google Drive, Salesforce, and Microsoft Teams.

Transcriptions and Summaries for Huddles

The company is also upgrading Huddles—Slack’s voice and video chat feature—with AI-powered call transcriptions and summaries. Key action items discussed during calls will be automatically highlighted, making it easier for participants to stay on top of important tasks.

To help users keep up with conversations they missed, Slack will provide summaries of messages in channels or threads. Additionally, the platform plans to introduce profile summaries that display a user’s role and recent work, along with an Activities tab feature that surfaces action items linked to messages mentioning you.

Contextual Message Explanations and Canvas Enhancements

Slack is developing an AI feature that explains messages within their conversation context, aiding clarity in complex discussions. For Canvas—a collaborative space for sharing guides and documents—the company will add an AI writing assistant to help create new canvases from conversations or reformat existing content.

Alongside these new AI tools, Slack is rolling out a design update that offers a unified space where users can access all shared files, lists, and Canvas items seamlessly.

What The Author Thinks Slack’s comprehensive AI upgrades reflect a growing trend toward automating routine tasks in the workplace. By providing smart search, automatic call summaries, and contextual explanations, Slack is reducing friction and cognitive load for users. However, success hinges on delivering accurate, reliable AI outputs that truly save time without adding confusion. If done right, these tools could significantly boost productivity and make remote collaboration smoother.

Featured image credit: SlashGear

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.