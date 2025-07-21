TikTok Simplifies Finding Songs on Musician Profiles

TikTok has become one of the most influential platforms for discovering new music. When a musician’s song goes viral on TikTok, it often leads to a noticeable rise in followers and streaming royalties.

New “Songwriter” Label and Music Highlight Tab

To further support musicians, TikTok is rolling out two new features exclusive to artist profiles. First, a “Songwriter” label will appear at the top of eligible profiles. This label signals that the user is a creator of music, helping fans identify songwriters quickly.

Musicians with this label can also control a dedicated tab on their profile that features their songs. They can select which tracks to highlight and the order in which they appear, making it easier for listeners to explore an artist’s catalog.

While the label itself is not a revolutionary change—many artists already describe their music in their bios—the dedicated music tab will simplify the discovery of new tracks by the same artist. This is especially useful for users who want to dive deeper into an artist’s work after hearing a song in their feed.

Beta Rollout and How to Join

Currently, these features are in a limited beta phase, so only a small number of musicians have access. Artists interested in participating can join a waiting list to gain early access.

TikTok’s development of these tools was guided by feedback from over 800 songwriters surveyed about features that would best support their needs.

Jordan Lowy, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnerships, said:

“TikTok is unique in its ability to offer songwriters a way to highlight their musical works alongside their own content, helping them to tell stories about their music, their craft, and their lives, and to raise their profile and build their audience on TikTok, as hundreds of thousands of artist creators already do.”

Author’s Opinion Although these new tools may seem modest, they reflect an important trend: platforms like TikTok are recognizing the value of supporting creators with dedicated features that simplify music discovery and increase artist visibility. By giving musicians control over how their work is presented, TikTok not only benefits the artists but also enriches the user experience by making it easier to find and connect with new music. This approach could set a precedent for other social apps to enhance creator tools beyond mere exposure.

