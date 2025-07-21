Roblox Launches New Teen Safeguards Featuring Age Estimation Technology

Roblox announced Thursday that it is rolling out enhanced safety measures for users aged 13 to 18. The company is launching “Trusted Connections,” which allows teens to connect more freely with people they know. This update is complemented by new age estimation technology, additional privacy controls, and improved parental insights.

Addressing Past Safety Concerns

Roblox has faced criticism in recent years regarding child safety. In April, Florida’s Attorney General issued a subpoena after reports surfaced about children being exposed to harmful content and predatory adults messaging minors on the platform.

These latest measures appear aimed at reassuring both lawmakers and parents. They follow the company’s earlier protections introduced for users under 13, which launched eight months ago.

Roblox is renaming the existing “Friends” feature to “Connections.” The new “Trusted Connections” allows verified teens to chat freely—without filters—with people they trust, via chat and voice.

Ryan Ebanks, Senior Product Manager at Roblox, explained, “Users the system determines are 13+ will get access to more expressive chat features with their Trusted Connections. This additional freedom reduces the incentive for teens to move interactions off platform where they may be exposed to greater risk.”

Despite fewer filters, conversations under Trusted Connections are proactively monitored for signs of critical harm such as grooming. Parents also have access to see who their teens are connected with as Trusted Connections.

To unlock Trusted Connections, users undergo age verification via Roblox’s new age estimation system, which requires a selfie video to confirm the user is at least 13 years old. If the system cannot confidently verify the age, users can confirm it through ID verification.

Teens aged 13 to 17 with confirmed ages can add each other as Trusted Connections. Unfiltered communication between adults (18+) and teens is blocked unless a verified real-life relationship exists via a QR code.

Roblox plans to expand age estimation across its platform to tailor content and features based on user age.

Enhanced Privacy Controls for Teens

Teens now control who can see their online status, choosing among their Connections, followers, no one, or everyone on Roblox. They can also schedule times to silence push notifications, supporting healthier screen time habits.

Roblox is giving parents an improved dashboard to monitor their teen’s activities, including who they connect with, the amount of time spent on the platform, and which games they play. Parents can opt to receive notifications for significant transactions their teens make.

“We know that parents are extremely busy, and so we’ve designed these to really be quick at a glance insights that parents can hopefully fit into their busy schedules,” said Dina Lamdany, Senior Product Manager at Roblox.

What The Author Thinks This update from Roblox strikes a thoughtful balance between granting teens more autonomy while safeguarding their well-being. Allowing teens to communicate with Trusted Connections without filters recognizes their growing need for authentic social interaction, yet proactive monitoring and parental insights help protect against exploitation. Age verification through innovative AI estimation adds another layer of security. As online spaces become increasingly complex for young users, Roblox’s approach could serve as a model for combining empowerment with responsibility.

Featured image credit: DearPlayers

