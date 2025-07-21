Google Pixel 10 Official Launch Date Announced

Google has officially announced the launch date for its Pixel 10 series. The company sent media invitations for the Made by Google event scheduled for August 20, where it will unveil the new Pixel phones alongside Pixel Buds, Pixel Watches, and other accessories.

What to Expect at the Event

The Pixel 10 lineup is among the most leaked launches in recent memory, giving us a clear picture of what’s coming. The event will likely showcase:

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold (a foldable device)

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Aside from phones and wearables, rumors suggest that Google might also introduce Pixelsnap magnetic accessories designed to complement the Pixel 10 devices.

Author’s Opinion Google’s decision to launch multiple Pixel 10 variants at once, including a foldable, reflects its aggressive strategy to compete with other major smartphone makers. Offering a variety of models caters to diverse consumer preferences but could also risk overwhelming customers with too many options. The inclusion of wearables and new accessories shows Google’s intent to build an integrated ecosystem. If executed well, this could boost Google’s hardware presence significantly. However, pricing and real-world performance will ultimately determine if this lineup makes a strong impact.

Featured image credit: Simon Waldherr via Wikimedia Commons

