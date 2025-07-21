Juul Receives FDA Approval to Continue Selling Tobacco and Menthol E-Cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to allow vaping brand Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes, a move that offers some relief to the company after years of controversy. The FDA stated that Juul’s studies demonstrate its products are less harmful for adult smokers who switch completely to vaping.

What Products Are Covered

This decision applies to both the tobacco- and menthol-flavored versions of Juul’s reusable devices, which use nicotine-filled cartridges available in two strengths. The company had previously discontinued several fruit and candy flavors that were popular among teens.

Juul is now one of only two U.S. companies authorized to sell menthol-flavored vapes, a flavor favored by many adult users.

Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite called the FDA decision “an important milestone,” emphasizing the scientific case for menthol’s role in e-vapor products. However, parents, politicians, and anti-tobacco advocates have expressed strong opposition, citing the company’s role in driving a surge in underage vaping.

Yolonda Richardson, CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, criticized the move as a “big step in the wrong direction,” underscoring concerns about the public health impact.

Legal and Business Challenges

Once valued at over $13 billion, Juul revolutionized the vaping market with its compact design and high-nicotine pods. However, the company has faced multiple lawsuits related to youth vaping and has had to cut hundreds of jobs.

The FDA had ordered Juul to remove its products from the market in mid-2022 but reversed course days later following court challenges. Juul claimed regulators overlooked crucial scientific data during the initial review.

The FDA reiterated that e-cigarettes are not safe for people who do not smoke but acknowledged that adult smokers switching to Juul may reduce exposure to harmful chemicals found in traditional cigarettes.

Juul hopes to gain authorization for its next-generation device and is considering applying for approval to offer more flavors.

What The Author Thinks While the FDA’s decision recognizes the potential benefits of Juul for adult smokers seeking to quit cigarettes, it also raises critical questions about youth safety. The challenge lies in finding a balance between providing adult smokers with safer alternatives and preventing youth initiation. The history of Juul’s impact on underage vaping highlights the difficulty in regulating this market. Moving forward, stringent monitoring and clearer safeguards are essential to ensure that harm reduction does not come at the expense of a new generation becoming addicted to nicotine.

Featured image credit: Vaping360 via Flickr

