SpinQ Secures Hundreds of Millions in Series B Funding to Accelerate Technological Upgrades and Commercial Expansion

Recently, SpinQ announced the completion of a Series B funding round worth several hundred million RMB. Investors include government-backed funds such as CCB Private Equity Investment Management Company and Liangxi Sci-Tech City Development Fund, along with several institutional investors like StarsUp Investment, Huaqiang Capital, and Jiusong Fund.

Securing multiple rounds of financing within a single year not only demonstrates strong market recognition of SpinQ’s commercialization capabilities but also reflects the rapid transition of China’s quantum computing industry from R&D to industrial application, driven by supportive policies, capital, and market forces.

Jingen Xiang, Founder and CEO of SpinQ, commented that the participation of both government funds and diverse industry capital provides vital support for the company’s industrialization efforts. Today, SpinQ’s products and services reach over 200 universities, enterprises, and research institutions across more than 40 countries and regions on five continents. Moving forward, SpinQ will remain focused on technological advancement and expanding commercial applications, while further accelerating global business development and fostering broader ecosystem partnerships.

With a strategy driven by both technology research and commercial implementation, SpinQ has established a comprehensive industry layout through superconducting quantum computers, NMR(Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) quantum computers, quantum computing cloud platform, and application software. All business segments have demonstrated significant growth: our superconducting quantum computers have been successfully delivered overseas; the development of our 100-qubit chips is progressing smoothly, marking substantial progress toward practical quantum computing. Our education-grade hardware and solutions have been comprehensively upgraded, with AI-powered enhancements driving greater efficiency in teaching and research, further advancing global market penetration. In quantum algorithms, our drug simulation accuracy leads the field, and we continue to deepen AI–quantum integration, working with leading customers to expand diverse applications.

Supporting Quotes

Huaqiang Capital, a leading investor in the hard tech sector, highly recognizes SpinQ’s dual-driven approach of “technology R&D + commercial implementation.” Pan Xueshi, Senior Investment Director at Huaqiang Capital, commented that SpinQ’s integration of hardware, software, and solutions has established a full-stack capability in China’s quantum computing field, making it a model case of hard tech industrialization. The company’s end-to-end in-house R&D across the entire value chain is set to provide China with a core competitive advantage in quantum technology.

New investor Jiusong Fund noted, “SpinQ demonstrates strong innovation, market competitiveness, and growth potential in quantum computing. Its vision for quantum industrialization aligns with Jiusong Fund’s philosophy of advancing high-tech industrial applications through investment. In the future, Jiusong Fund will leverage its resources to help SpinQ accelerate quantum computing deployment and value creation across multiple industries.”

The Liangxi Sci-Tech City Development Fund, the first self-managed fund in Wuxi Liangxi Science City, is focused on supporting technology commercialization and regional industrial upgrades. The fund recognizes SpinQ’s breakthrough progress in quantum computing commercialization, considering its “technology R&D + commercial implementation” approach as a benchmark for local tech companies and an innovation driver for the region’s tech industry.

CCB Private Equity Investment Management Company, jointly initiated by the National Development and Reform Commission and China Construction Bank, is a national-level strategic emerging industry fund. It actively invests in core technology areas such as integrated circuits, high-end equipment, quantum technology, and embodied intelligence. The fund stated, “SpinQ has achieved end-to-end independent R&D in superconducting quantum chips, and its products have entered the international market, demonstrating the technical autonomy and competitiveness of Chinese tech companies on the global stage.”

About SpinQ

Founded in 2018, SpinQ Technology Inc. is a comprehensive solution provider committed to the industrialization and popularization of quantum computing. With a strategy focused on both technological innovation and commercial implementation, SpinQ has established a robust industry presence through its superconducting quantum computers, NMR quantum computers, quantum cloud platform, and application software. SpinQ empowers a range of advanced sectors—including scientific research, education, drug discovery, fintech, and artificial intelligence—by collaborating with partners to deliver scenario-based solutions that integrate quantum computing into various industries, making it a practical productivity tool.

SpinQ was founded by a team with an international vision and engineering expertise. Its core members are experts in quantum computing from leading universities and research institutions worldwide, including Harvard University, MIT, Tsinghua University, Peking University, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The team has made significant contributions to the development of quantum computer hardware, software, and algorithms.