Apple’s New iPad Pro Could Fix an Old Camera Issue with a Simple Solution

ByHilary Ong

Jul 22, 2025

Apple’s New iPad Pro Could Fix an Old Camera Issue with a Simple Solution

Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro is reportedly set to include a second selfie camera, enhancing its video call capabilities and user experience. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro will have one front-facing camera positioned on the top edge and another on the side.

This addition addresses a longstanding user preference dilemma: some users favor holding the iPad in portrait mode while others use it in landscape. Previously, the iPad Pro had the selfie camera on the top edge until last year’s model, when Apple moved the FaceTime camera to the side. This change helped users who make frequent video calls in landscape mode, but left portrait users wanting.

With the next iPad Pro, users won’t have to choose. They will have access to front cameras optimized for both orientations, a thoughtful update for a premium device.

New M5 Chip and Launch Timeline

Along with the new dual-camera setup, the next iPad Pro is expected to launch in October and will feature Apple’s latest M5 chip, promising significant performance boosts for power users.

Gurman also shared insights about Apple’s first foldable iPhone, anticipated next year. Unlike the company’s typical approach to innovation, Apple won’t radically redefine the foldable form factor but will instead build on Samsung’s existing Fold design.

The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a nearly invisible crease on the display and an improved hinge mechanism, enhancing durability and user experience while maintaining familiar usability.

Author’s Opinion

Adding a second selfie camera to the iPad Pro might seem like a minor update, but it speaks volumes about Apple’s commitment to user experience. By catering to both portrait and landscape users, Apple resolves a common frustration without forcing a compromise. It’s a smart move that will likely delight video callers, content creators, and professionals who depend on flexibility. The combination of this hardware tweak with the powerful M5 chip makes the next iPad Pro an attractive upgrade that balances innovation with practicality.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

