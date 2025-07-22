DMR News

UK Considers Dropping Plan for Backdoor Access to Encrypted Apple Data

The UK is facing intense pressure from US officials to abandon its efforts to create a backdoor into encrypted iCloud storage and backups, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Earlier this year, the UK reportedly issued a secret demand, possibly for law enforcement purposes, seeking access to encrypted data. The Trump administration has expressed strong opposition, warning that the UK’s insistence could jeopardize future technology agreements between the two countries. Two UK officials told the FT that US Vice President JD Vance is “very annoyed” by the issue and that the Home Office will likely need to back down.

Apple Publicizes the Dispute

Although the request was initially secret, Apple made the issue public in February when it rolled back its Advanced Data Protection feature in the UK and filed a complaint with the UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal. Apple reiterated its long-standing stance: “We have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will.”

The UK’s Home Office, the counterpart to the US Department of Homeland Security, is pushing for unprecedented access—not just to individual accounts but to all encrypted material. The Washington Post earlier noted that such a sweeping demand is without precedent in democratic nations. Despite Apple’s complaint, Home Office lawyers continue to contest the issue at the tribunal, seeking legal approval for their request.

What The Author Thinks

This standoff highlights the ongoing global debate between national security interests and individual privacy rights. While law enforcement agencies argue that access to encrypted data is vital to combat crime and terrorism, creating backdoors threatens the very security and privacy that encryption protects. The US pushback against the UK’s proposal signals a recognition that undermining encryption could have far-reaching negative consequences—not only for technology companies but for users worldwide.

Featured image credit: SanShow via DeviantArt

