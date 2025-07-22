DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Taylor Farms Awards More Than $650,000 In Scholarships Through 2025 Annual Scholarship Program

ByEthan Lin

Jul 22, 2025

Taylor Farms, North America’s premier provider of ready-to-enjoy salads and healthy fresh foods, proudly announces the awarding of over $650,000 in scholarships through its enhanced annual scholarship program. Taylor Farms awards students in three distinct categories: the Extraordinary Scholarship, the Innovative Scholarship, and the Employee Scholarship. 

A total of 38 new scholarships have been awarded for 2025: 

  • The Extraordinary Scholarship supports students pursuing degrees at four-year universities. This year, 26 exceptional students were honored in this category. 
  • The Innovative Scholarship is designed to encourage academic and career development at junior colleges and trade schools, with 9 promising students recognized this year. 
  • The Employee Scholarship now provides direct support to 3 dedicated Taylor Farms team members who are advancing their own education and development goals.

Since launching the program in 2008, Taylor Farms has awarded $4.7 million in scholarships to 319 students, all children of full-time Taylor Farms employees. The company remains deeply committed to education and believes in empowering its community through opportunity and learning. 

“We are honored to continue to support our team members and their families in their educational journeys,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. “By investing in education and the academic aspirations of our communities, we are building the foundation for continuous opportunity. Congratulations to this year’s winners.” 

Taylor Farms partners with the Community Foundation for Monterey County to administer the application and award process. Scholarship recipients receive an upfront financial award and are eligible for annual renewals for the duration of their undergraduate or graduate studies. In addition to the 2025 new recipients, 81 renewal scholarships were granted to students who originally received their awards between 2022 and 2024. 

“Every year we have an incredible group of applicants, and this year was no exception with close to 100 submissions received. The dedication and pursuit of higher education is apparent in the essays and personal statements we reviewed. Our committee spent hours combing through every application and feel that this year’s recipients are incredibly exceptional with bright futures ahead of them. We are honored to share in this academic milestone and look forward to hearing their stories in the future.” Retail Scholarship Committee Chair, Charis Neves 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Crypto Treasury Firm Targets MicroStrategy Status for Ether With a Yield-First Approach
Jul 23, 2025 Dayne Lee
UK Considers Dropping Plan for Backdoor Access to Encrypted Apple Data
Jul 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
World Police Summit Panel Calls for Global Public-Private Alliance to Disrupt Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
Jul 22, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801