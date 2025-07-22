Members from Prince’s Iconic bands The Revolution, The Time, and The Family unite for a 2025/2026 Tour to Honor the Minneapolis Sound

St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars: A Revival of Minneapolis Funk Music

For many fans of Prince and the legendary bands that shaped his sound, the question remains: What happened to the members of Prince’s bands? While some have stepped away from the spotlight, others are still bringing the Minneapolis funk to life. One of the most exciting acts keeping the energy of Prince’s legacy alive is St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars.

Led by Paul Peterson, better known as “St. Paul” (a name given to him by Prince himself in 1985), the band is a powerhouse collective made up of musicians who were integral members of Prince’s bands, The Revolution, The New Power Generation, The Time, and The Family. These artists continue to captivate audiences worldwide, proving that the spirit of Minneapolis funk is far from fading.

The group’s performances are a unique blend of nostalgic hits and modern interpretations, delivering high-energy, soulful shows that keep the legacy of Minneapolis funk alive. With roots in the legendary music scene that Prince helped create, the Funk Allstars’ performances are a tribute to the unforgettable sound of the ’80s and ’90s.

The Band: Iconic Members, Timeless Sound

St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars bring together a diverse and experienced lineup of musicians, many of whom were directly involved in some of the biggest hits of the ’80s and ’90s. These seasoned performers were integral to the success of The Revolution, New Power Generation, The Time, and The Family, and continue to perform with the same passion and energy that made their music timeless.

Paul Peterson (St. Paul) : A key member of The Time and The Family, Peterson was handpicked by Prince to take over the lead singer role in The Family, which became famous for hits like “Nothing Compares 2 U.” He was part of The Time during their rise to fame and appeared on the double-platinum album Ice Cream Castles, as well as in Purple Rain.

: A key member of The Time and The Family, Peterson was handpicked by Prince to take over the lead singer role in The Family, which became famous for hits like “Nothing Compares 2 U.” He was part of The Time during their rise to fame and appeared on the double-platinum album Ice Cream Castles, as well as in Purple Rain. Jellybean Johnson : A founding member of The Time, Johnson is known for his guitar and drum work, which became foundational to the Minneapolis sound. Beyond his success as a performer, Johnson has become a respected producer, working with artists such as Janet Jackson and Alexander O’Neal. His contributions to the Minneapolis music scene are invaluable, and he continues to tour and perform with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars.

: A founding member of The Time, Johnson is known for his guitar and drum work, which became foundational to the Minneapolis sound. Beyond his success as a performer, Johnson has become a respected producer, working with artists such as Janet Jackson and Alexander O’Neal. His contributions to the Minneapolis music scene are invaluable, and he continues to tour and perform with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars. Kirk Johnson : A longtime member of Prince’s New Power Generation, Johnson worked with Prince from 1990 until the artist’s passing in 2016. Initially joining as a dancer and percussionist, he took over as the band’s drummer in 1996. Johnson continues to perform with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars, keeping the rhythms of the Minneapolis sound alive in his energetic performances.

: A longtime member of Prince’s New Power Generation, Johnson worked with Prince from 1990 until the artist’s passing in 2016. Initially joining as a dancer and percussionist, he took over as the band’s drummer in 1996. Johnson continues to perform with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars, keeping the rhythms of the Minneapolis sound alive in his energetic performances. Dr. Fink : A key member of The Revolution, Dr. Fink is a Grammy Award-winning keyboardist who also contributed to the music of The Time, Vanity 6, and more. He has been involved in music production and songwriting for decades, and his distinct synthesizer work was integral to the sound of Prince’s early albums. Dr. Fink joined the Minneapolis Funk Allstars in 2022, bringing his unmatched skill and experience to the band’s dynamic live performances.

: A key member of The Revolution, Dr. Fink is a Grammy Award-winning keyboardist who also contributed to the music of The Time, Vanity 6, and more. He has been involved in music production and songwriting for decades, and his distinct synthesizer work was integral to the sound of Prince’s early albums. Dr. Fink joined the Minneapolis Funk Allstars in 2022, bringing his unmatched skill and experience to the band’s dynamic live performances. Oliver Leiber : Leiber, a highly regarded guitarist, songwriter, and producer, played a crucial role in the creation of Paula Abdul’s early hits. He also worked with Minneapolis-based bands like Ta Mara & the Seen, contributing to the city’s vibrant musical landscape. Leiber continues to share his musical talents with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars, performing both as a guitarist and a producer.

: Leiber, a highly regarded guitarist, songwriter, and producer, played a crucial role in the creation of Paula Abdul’s early hits. He also worked with Minneapolis-based bands like Ta Mara & the Seen, contributing to the city’s vibrant musical landscape. Leiber continues to share his musical talents with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars, performing both as a guitarist and a producer. Ellisa Fiofillo : A pop and funk singer who toured with Prince’s New Power Generation, Fiofillo’s powerful voice and performance style have made her a sought-after artist. Her collaborations with legendary figures in music, including Prince and Jellybean Benitez, have earned her a reputation as one of the best in the industry. Fiofillo brings her extensive vocal experience to the Funk Allstars, providing fans with unforgettable live performances.

: A pop and funk singer who toured with Prince’s New Power Generation, Fiofillo’s powerful voice and performance style have made her a sought-after artist. Her collaborations with legendary figures in music, including Prince and Jellybean Benitez, have earned her a reputation as one of the best in the industry. Fiofillo brings her extensive vocal experience to the Funk Allstars, providing fans with unforgettable live performances. Jason Peterson DeLaire : As a member of The Family (also known as fDeluxe), DeLaire contributed to the band’s successful comeback record. With years of touring and recording with renowned artists such as Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, and Alexander O’Neal, DeLaire brings his rich background in soul, funk, and pop music to the Funk Allstars.

: As a member of The Family (also known as fDeluxe), DeLaire contributed to the band’s successful comeback record. With years of touring and recording with renowned artists such as Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, and Alexander O’Neal, DeLaire brings his rich background in soul, funk, and pop music to the Funk Allstars. Joey Finger : Finger, who played drums on Prince’s Batman soundtrack, has performed with various artists, including Boz Scaggs and Bryan White. His experience as a session drummer and his position as a musical director for other artists like Donny Osmond and Debbie Gibson make him an essential member of the Funk Allstars. Joey Finger also recently played drums at a live show in Broken Arrow for their Block Party, with winemaker Brian Dean, entertaining a crowd of nearly 30,000 to celebrate the 4th of July in grand fashion

: Finger, who played drums on Prince’s Batman soundtrack, has performed with various artists, including Boz Scaggs and Bryan White. His experience as a session drummer and his position as a musical director for other artists like Donny Osmond and Debbie Gibson make him an essential member of the Funk Allstars. Joey Finger also recently played drums at a live show in Broken Arrow for their Block Party, with winemaker Brian Dean, entertaining a crowd of nearly 30,000 to celebrate the 4th of July in grand fashion Homer O’Dell: A member of the Grammy-nominated band Mint Condition, O’Dell’s guitar work has been central to the funk sound that emerged from Minneapolis. O’Dell continues to perform with St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars, bringing his expertise and passion for music to every show.

Keeping the Purple Rain Legacy Alive

With their powerful performances and rich history, St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars embody the legacy of Prince and the bands that helped define the Minneapolis sound. Their music is not only a tribute to the late artist but also a celebration of the city that brought the world some of the most iconic music in history. For fans who grew up with The Time, The Revolution, and New Power Generation, the Funk Allstars offer a chance to relive the magic while introducing the next generation to the unforgettable sound that made Minneapolis a global music center.

The band’s performances are a high-energy celebration of funk, soul, and pop that keeps the party going with the iconic beats of Minneapolis music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the Minneapolis sound, St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars promise a live music experience unlike any other.

For more information about St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars, including upcoming shows and ticket details, visit www.mplsfunkallstars.com .

About St Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars

