Esthela Quiñónez Announces Shark Medias Vision to Revolutionize eCommerce in Latin America

The Visionary Leader Transforming eCommerce in Latin America

Esthela Quiñónez, born in Honduras and operating globally, is one of the most impactful women reshaping digital commerce in Latin America. As the CEO and founder of Shark Media, a digital agency and incubator, Esthela combines technical expertise with a deep entrepreneurial vision. Her mission is to democratize access to automated digital businesses, particularly for women, and empower them to thrive in the digital economy.

With a background in Telecommunications Engineering and a Master’s in Digital Marketing, Esthela’s diverse skill set has been the foundation for leading innovative brands like Monserrate, Tiendu, Shopful, and others. Through Shark Media, she has been able to create a launchpad for high-impact eCommerce businesses across the U.S., Colombia, Honduras, and the U.K. Shark Media is built on the principles of using artificial intelligence, performance advertising, and automation to transform ideas into profitable businesses.

“We’re not just an agency, we’re a movement,” Esthela explains. “Through Shark Media, we’re building digital empires with speed, soul, and strategy. Our goal is for every woman who partners with us to feel powerful, profitable, and in control of their future.”

Shark Media: A Groundbreaking Business-Building Ecosystem

Esthela’s Shark Media is not just a digital agency—it’s a transformative ecosystem designed to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses through a unique combination of AI, branding, advertising, and automation. The agency’s focus is on creating seamless infrastructure for eCommerce ventures, enabling entrepreneurs, particularly women, to launch online stores, manage Meta and Google Ads campaigns, and grow their brands efficiently.

One of the standout innovations from Shark Media is the “ghost distributor” model, which has enabled hundreds of women—especially single mothers—to sell products online without managing inventory or logistics. This approach has empowered them to earn income from the comfort of their homes, breaking traditional barriers to entry in the eCommerce space.

Esthela’s work has proven impactful for the hundreds of distributors involved in the model, with many reporting significant increases in their monthly income. This system has allowed women to generate revenue without the need for upfront investments or managing complex supply chains.

Revolutionizing Latin American eCommerce Through Technology

Shark Media is dedicated to solving real challenges faced by eCommerce businesses in Latin America. One of the most notable contributions is CODShield, a proprietary platform designed to tackle the issue of failed cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, which has been a common challenge in many Latin American markets. By mitigating losses from these failed transactions, CODShield ensures that businesses have a more reliable cash flow and customer experience.

Additionally, Shark Media incorporates advanced technologies like WhatsApp automation and AI-driven Shopify stores, providing entrepreneurs with intuitive tools to streamline their operations while scaling their businesses. Esthela’s approach integrates technological innovation with a deep understanding of the region’s needs, creating a model for future-ready businesses.

A Rising Leader on the Global Stage

Esthela’s entrepreneurial success has gained recognition beyond Latin America. Most recently, she was selected as a semifinalist for the YLAI Fellowship (Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative), a program backed by the U.S. Department of State. This recognition highlights Esthela’s leadership and her commitment to scaling Shark Media as the leading incubator for eCommerce businesses in the region.

Her ultimate goal is to continue empowering underrepresented founders, particularly women, by providing them with the tools, support, and resources necessary to build successful global companies from Latin America. Esthela’s vision extends beyond just business—she is shaping a future where digital entrepreneurship thrives across the region.

About Esthela Quiñónez

Esthela Quiñónez is the CEO & Founder of Holding E Technology Labs LLC, the parent company of Shark Media, with over 15 digital brands operating across the U.S., Colombia, China, and Central America. Her mission is clear: to democratize access to powerful, automated digital businesses and prove that women from Latin America can lead global companies and thrive in the digital world.

Media Contact

Esthela de Jesus Quiñonez Almendares

CEO & Founder/E Technology Labs LLC Holding

Email: esthela@sharkmediaeagency.com

Instagram

LinkedIn