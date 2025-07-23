New Regenerative Farming Program Seeks to Secure Sustainable Future for Mezcal Industry

The Hidden Crisis Facing Mezcal Production

The growing global demand for mezcal has brought increased pressure on the land where it is grown. As agave monocultures expand to meet this demand, the environmental costs are becoming more evident. Soil degradation, loss of biodiversity, and the overuse of synthetic chemicals threaten not only the agave but the entire ecosystem on which mezcal production depends. However, a new approach is emerging in Oaxaca, Mexico, as Rosaluna Mezcal takes bold steps to address these issues through regenerative farming practices.

From left to right: JJ Méndez León, Rosaluna’s Master Distiller; Efraín Paredes, Professor and Agave Researcher at Universidad Chapingo; and JC Estrada, Rosaluna’s Director of Operations.

Rosaluna Mezcal Takes Action to Preserve the Land

In Santiago Matatlán, often referred to as the “Mezcal Capital of the World,” Rosaluna Mezcal is challenging traditional farming practices. The company has partnered with Universidad Autónoma Chapingo, Mexico’s leading agricultural research institution, to implement a comprehensive regenerative agriculture program. The initiative aims to reverse soil degradation, enhance biodiversity, and create a more sustainable model for mezcal production.

Led by Director of Operations JC Estrada and Maestro Mezcalero JJ Méndez León, the project uses a combination of ancestral knowledge and cutting-edge agricultural science to restore the land. The goal is to create a farming system that prioritizes soil health, reduces dependence on agrochemicals, and maximizes carbon capture, making mezcal production more eco-friendly.

A Collaborative Effort for Long-Term Sustainability

A key element of Rosaluna’s regenerative farming initiative is its collaboration with Professor Efraín Paredes, an expert in agave research at Universidad Autónoma Chapingo. This partnership combines traditional mezcal craftsmanship with modern agronomic research, ensuring that the project is both scientifically rigorous and culturally grounded.

Some of the practices being implemented include soil fertility monitoring, crop rotation using endemic legumes, natural pest management, and compost production from agave fibers and distillation water. These efforts are designed to restore the health of the soil and increase biodiversity, creating a more resilient and sustainable farming system for mezcal production.

Leading the Spirits Industry Toward Sustainability

As the global demand for high-quality, sustainable products continues to rise, Rosaluna is setting a new standard for the mezcal industry. The company’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond the production process—it extends to every aspect of the business, from the ingredients used to the packaging.

“We believe that when the soil thrives, everything else thrives, from the quality of the agave to the health of the surrounding ecosystems and the communities that rely on them,” said JC Estrada, Director of Operations at Rosaluna Mezcal. “Our approach is not just about producing mezcal, but about regenerating the land, protecting biodiversity, and contributing to the health of our planet.”

Through this regenerative farming project, this multidisciplinary trio; combining field expertise, academic research, and production experience is showing that sustainability and tradition can go hand in hand. By blending modern science with ancient agricultural techniques, Rosaluna is leading the way for other mezcal producers to follow suit.

About Rosaluna Mezcal

Rosaluna Mezcal is a premium, certified organic mezcal brand based in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca. With over six generations of experience in mezcal-making, Rosaluna combines traditional methods with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The brand produces USDA Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan mezcal, crafted with just agave, water, and love. Rosaluna’s approach to regenerative agriculture sets it apart as a leader in both the mezcal and sustainability movements.

