As Google’s AI Overviews Expand Globally, The HOTH Shares What It Takes to Get Cited

ByEthan Lin

Jul 23, 2025

This new resource outlines the ranking signals behind AI Overviews and provides actionable steps for businesses that want to increase their visibility across both Google and AI-powered platforms.

“Traditional rankings still matter—but they’re no longer the only way people find answers,” said Tristan Harris, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “This is about future-proofing your SEO by becoming a recognized, structured, and trusted brand online.”

The Signals That Matter in AI Search

According to data shared by The HOTH, citations in Google’s AI Overviews are influenced by a specific set of authority signals:

  • Brand mentions and branded anchor text
  • Structured content using schema markup
  • Topical authority with clear, high-quality writing
  • Review credibility across major platforms

Businesses that align with these signals are more likely to appear in AI summaries, where visibility often translates to higher engagement and trust.

Why This Shift Is Critical for Marketers

Recent studies show that users coming from AI-powered search experiences convert at 4.4× higher rates than traditional search visitors. In this new landscape, brand reputation, clarity of content, and digital trust signals are essential for success.

The HOTH’s full tactical guide covers strategies such as:

  • Using FAQ and How-To schema to clarify structure
  • Building brand mentions through digital PR
  • Monitoring reputation across platforms like Google, Yelp, and industry-specific review sites
  • Creating content clusters to boost topical authority

About The HOTH

Founded in 2010 and based in St. Petersburg, Florida, The HOTH is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in managed SEO, link building, content creation, local SEO, and review management. With over a decade of experience, The HOTH helps businesses grow their online presence with strategies designed for both search engines and the evolving world of AI-driven discovery.

Access the full guide here:

https://www.thehoth.com/blog/how-to-get-cited-in-ai-overviews

