July Health Announces Reimagined PCOS Care Model for Gen Z in Response to $2 Trillion Wellness Revolution

The $2 Trillion Wellness Revolution: A New Era for Healthcare

The global wellness market has reached an extraordinary $2 trillion, with younger consumers—especially Gen Z and millennials—driving the change in how healthcare is experienced. As the demand for personalized, tech-enabled services surges, traditional healthcare systems are increasingly being scrutinized for their inability to meet the evolving expectations of younger patients.

In Canada, this transformation is particularly visible in women’s health, with conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) highlighting the gaps in care. Gen Z’s increasing influence over the wellness market is pushing companies to rethink how healthcare services, particularly in women’s health, are delivered. A growing demand for digital-first, holistic care is at the forefront of this shift, with younger consumers expecting solutions that integrate both mental and physical health.

The Unmet Need: PCOS in Canada

PCOS affects an estimated 8-13% of women of reproductive age in Canada, yet treatment options remain outdated and often centered around weight management. Many of these approaches overlook the condition’s complexity, leaving a significant number of women underserved. Additionally, the intersection of PCOS with mental health conditions, such as ADHD, presents unique challenges that the traditional healthcare system often fails to address.

Julie Mai, a 28-year-old registered dietitian from Toronto, experienced these challenges firsthand. Living with both PCOS and ADHD, she found that conventional treatments centered too heavily on weight loss and diet pseudoscience, neglecting the emotional and cognitive aspects of her condition. Determined to create a solution for herself and others, Mai founded July Health—a virtual care platform designed to offer holistic, personalized care for individuals with PCOS, with a particular focus on Gen Z patients.

Reimagining PCOS Care: July Health’s Integrated Approach

July Health’s approach to PCOS care is a direct response to the needs and expectations of today’s younger generations. Expanding across three Canadian provinces and three territories, the platform offers a digital-first experience, bringing together a team of dietitians, social workers, and soon, nurse practitioners. Together, they form what Mai calls a “hormone and neuro-friendly ecosystem” that addresses the interconnectedness of ADHD, trauma, and hormonal health.

This integrated care approach challenges traditional healthcare models that treat conditions in isolation. Recognizing the impact of mental health on physical health, especially in conditions like PCOS, is central to the platform’s ethos. In addition to virtual consultations, July Health fosters an offline community through wellness activities and events in Toronto, helping to combat the isolation often experienced by those with PCOS.

Gen Z’s Expectations: Moving Away from Traditional Models

As McKinsey’s latest Future of Wellness research highlights, younger consumers are moving away from traditional medical models that treat symptoms in isolation. Instead, they seek comprehensive, personalized solutions that address the root causes of their health challenges. This shift is reflected in the services offered by July Health, where trauma-informed, evidence-based care is combined with community support and mental health integration.

In line with McKinsey’s findings, Gen Z and millennial consumers expect healthcare to be deeply personalized, with a focus on long-term wellness rather than quick fixes. For July Health, this means rejecting outdated weight-focused approaches and emphasizing a holistic understanding of PCOS—one that considers physical, emotional, and mental well-being. A July Health client shared her experience, describing the platform as the first place where she felt “truly safe and seen,” where her health challenges were understood in a holistic way rather than being reduced to a mere BMI number.

The Future of PCOS Care: A Model for National Expansion

Looking ahead, July Health plans to expand its reach nationally, integrating more mental health services and continuing to refine its approach to personalized healthcare. The platform’s success speaks to the unmet demand for comprehensive, patient-centered care that goes beyond the traditional confines of clinical treatment. As Gen Z continues to lead the charge in reshaping healthcare, July Health represents a model for what the future of healthcare could look like—accessible, compassionate, and tailored to the unique needs of the individual.

The company’s mission is clear: to create healthcare experiences that help people feel seen, understood, and supported in their entire health journey, not just treated for isolated symptoms. This philosophy aligns with the growing trend toward wellness-focused healthcare that puts the patient at the center, recognizing the complex interplay of mental and physical health.

Implications for Canadian Healthcare

July Health’s innovative approach offers significant implications for the future of Canadian healthcare. With Gen Z’s cultural and economic influence continuing to grow, healthcare providers and policymakers will need to adapt to meet the evolving needs of younger patients, particularly those with complex, multifaceted conditions like PCOS.

For Canadian healthcare providers, July Health’s success suggests that integrating mental health support, community building, and personalized digital tools may hold the key to addressing the gaps in women’s health care. By combining evidence-based treatment with emotional support and a sense of community, platforms like July Health could offer a blueprint for better serving young Canadians with complex health conditions.

As the wellness economy continues to evolve, July Health demonstrates the possibilities of modern healthcare that is not only tech-savvy but also empathetic and holistic. In doing so, it sets a new standard for what compassionate, patient-centered care can look like in the digital age.

About July Health

July Health is a digital health platform founded by Julie Mai, a registered dietitian living with PCOS and ADHD. The platform offers personalized, integrated care for individuals living with PCOS, focusing on holistic health by combining nutrition, mental health support, and community resources. With a mission to provide accessible, trauma-informed care, July Health is pioneering a new model of PCOS treatment for the digital generation.

