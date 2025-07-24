DMR News

ChatGPT Users Submit 2.5 Billion Prompts Daily

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 24, 2025

OpenAI revealed to Axios that ChatGPT receives approximately 2.5 billion prompts every day from users across the globe. Of these, about 330 million originate from the United States alone, underscoring the platform’s widespread adoption.

Comparing ChatGPT’s Scale to Google Search

While Alphabet, Google’s parent company, does not disclose daily search figures, it recently announced that Google processes roughly 5 trillion searches annually, averaging just under 14 billion daily. Independent analysts provide similar estimates: Neil Patel of NP Digital suggests 13.7 billion daily Google searches, while digital marketing firms SparkToro and Datos estimate the number closer to 16.4 billion.

Despite this scale, ChatGPT’s growth has been remarkably fast. Last December, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted that ChatGPT handled over 1 billion daily queries. Since then, daily prompts have more than doubled in roughly eight months.

What The Author Thinks

ChatGPT’s rapid rise in daily prompts shows a significant shift in how people seek information and interact with technology. While it may never replace traditional search engines, its conversational format and contextual understanding offer users a more engaging and personalized experience. This trend suggests that AI-powered tools will become central to everyday digital life, transforming not just search but education, customer service, and creativity.

Featured image credit: Internetkunskap

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

