DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Meta Researchers Develop Gesture-Controlled Wristband to Interface with Computers

ByHilary Ong

Jul 25, 2025

Meta Researchers Develop Gesture-Controlled Wristband to Interface with Computers

Meta researchers are creating a wristband that enables users to control computers through hand gestures. This includes actions like moving a cursor, opening apps, and sending messages by writing in the air, mimicking the motion of using a pencil.

The wristband uses surface electromyography (sEMG), a technique that detects electrical signals generated by muscle activity to interpret user intentions. A research paper published in Nature explains how these signals can sense what a person intends to do, sometimes even before the movement occurs.

The project aims to provide less invasive and more accessible ways for people with motor disabilities to interact with computers. Meta is collaborating with Carnegie Mellon University to test the device with individuals who have spinal cord injuries, helping them operate computers even if they have limited or no hand and arm mobility.

Douglas Weber, a professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Department of Mechanical Engineering and Neuroscience Institute, pointed out that even people with complete hand paralysis still show some muscle activity, allowing the wristband to interpret their intended actions.

How Meta’s Wristband Compares to Other Technologies

Meta’s wristband offers a simpler alternative to more invasive solutions like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which involves brain implants for those with severe paralysis. Other non-invasive technologies use electroencephalogram (EEG) headsets, but these face challenges due to weaker signal strength.

In contrast, Meta’s device operates without any surgical intervention, relying on sEMG signals that function at higher frequencies than EEG, potentially allowing for more precise and faster responses.

Author’s Opinion

Meta’s wristband represents a promising step toward democratizing technology access for people with physical disabilities. Its non-invasive nature combined with high signal fidelity could make it a practical, immediate solution compared to brain implants or less reliable EEG headsets. If widely adopted, this could redefine how users engage with digital devices, emphasizing accessibility and user empowerment without the risks and costs associated with surgery.

Featured image credit: PxHere

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

HotDeals Redefines Online Shopping with Smart, Verified Savings for 2025
Jul 25, 2025 Ethan Lin
Uber to Allow Women Drivers and Riders to Avoid Male Pairings Starting Next Month
Jul 25, 2025 Dayne Lee
NEXTjenTherapy Named Best Innovative Burnout Prevention Program in the US for 2025
Jul 25, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801