DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Next Net Appoints Accomplished Media Executive Kirk McDonald to Board of Directors

ByEthan Lin

Jul 25, 2025

McDonald brings over 25 years of leadership experience at the intersection of media, marketing, and technology. He currently serves as CEO of Sundial Media Group (SMG), overseeing a portfolio of culturally significant brands, including Essence, Refinery29, AFROPUNK, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Under his leadership, SMG has amplified diverse voices and fostered authentic connections with multifaceted audiences.

Prior to SMG, McDonald held executive roles at GroupM North America, where he launched the Media Inclusion Initiative to support diverse media companies and Choreograph, and at WarnerMedia’s Xandr, where he spearheaded the brand’s market introduction. His career also includes leadership positions at PubMatic, Time Inc., and Condé Nast.

McDonald serves on the boards of Elanco and Ziff Davis, and is a founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance. His accolades include recognition in Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 and Adweek’s 50 Vital Leaders in Tech, Media & Marketing.

“I’m honored to join the board of Next Net at such a pivotal time in the evolution of digital connectivity. Next Net’s commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach to technology align perfectly with my passion for driving transformative impact in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help shape the future of networking.” -Kirk McDonald

“I am excited and humbled to have Kirk on the Next Net’s Board. His operational and product expertise are valuable, and he will significantly impact the business. We are on a transformative journey at the intersection of traditional organic and Generative AI search. We integrate 19 years of data and content into Generative AI search to bring our clients the most relevant and impactful outcomes. This appointment underscores Next Net’s commitment to strategic growth and innovation in the evolving landscape of digital brand visibility. -Franklin Rios, CEO

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Apple Launches New Warranty Plan Covering Three Products for $20 Monthly
Jul 25, 2025 Hilary Ong
Roster3.com Announces Groundbreaking Book, From Web1 to Web3, Now Available for Pre-Order
Jul 25, 2025 Ethan Lin
Citiworkers Named Best Customer Experience in Home Services Marketplace in North America of 2025
Jul 25, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801