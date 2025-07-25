Next Net Appoints Accomplished Media Executive Kirk McDonald to Board of Directors

McDonald brings over 25 years of leadership experience at the intersection of media, marketing, and technology. He currently serves as CEO of Sundial Media Group (SMG), overseeing a portfolio of culturally significant brands, including Essence, Refinery29, AFROPUNK, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Under his leadership, SMG has amplified diverse voices and fostered authentic connections with multifaceted audiences.

Prior to SMG, McDonald held executive roles at GroupM North America, where he launched the Media Inclusion Initiative to support diverse media companies and Choreograph, and at WarnerMedia’s Xandr, where he spearheaded the brand’s market introduction. His career also includes leadership positions at PubMatic, Time Inc., and Condé Nast.

McDonald serves on the boards of Elanco and Ziff Davis, and is a founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance. His accolades include recognition in Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 and Adweek’s 50 Vital Leaders in Tech, Media & Marketing.

“I’m honored to join the board of Next Net at such a pivotal time in the evolution of digital connectivity. Next Net’s commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach to technology align perfectly with my passion for driving transformative impact in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help shape the future of networking.” -Kirk McDonald

“I am excited and humbled to have Kirk on the Next Net’s Board. His operational and product expertise are valuable, and he will significantly impact the business. We are on a transformative journey at the intersection of traditional organic and Generative AI search. We integrate 19 years of data and content into Generative AI search to bring our clients the most relevant and impactful outcomes. This appointment underscores Next Net’s commitment to strategic growth and innovation in the evolving landscape of digital brand visibility. -Franklin Rios, CEO