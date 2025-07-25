Dancing Disc Launches New Partnership Program, Open to Creators, Dancers, and Parents Worldwide

Dancing Disc has officially launched its global partnership and collab program , an exciting opportunity for dancers, creators, and families to share their love of dance and get rewarded for it.

With dance creators increasingly blending performance with earning opportunities, Dancing Disc’s new program is opening a gateway into the growing dance economy for passionate performers, up-and-coming influencers, and parents of dancers to help shape the next wave of the dance community. The program is designed to empower people at every level of dance to earn with dance collaborations, showcase how they train, and inspire others to level up their dance practice using professional dance tools trusted by top performers.

“We are excited to launch our new partner program,” said the spokesperson of Dancing Disc. “This program is aimed at providing dancers with enhanced visibility and expanded earning opportunities as they leverage their expertise to inspire others. Whether you are a solo dancer filming turns in your bedroom, a parent supporting your child’s dance journey, or a creator teaching choreography online, this program is for you. It is about helping dancers own their journey, and earn while doing it.”

Dancing Disc’s new partner and collab program is open to everyone, everywhere. Participants will receive commissions from sharing their dance journeys and how Dancing Disc’s portable Marley dance floor fits into their routine. The program encourages partners to share authentic stories, highlighting how professional dance tools like Dancing Disc elevate daily at-home practice. But, beyond product placement and revenue sharing, Dancing Disc’s partner and collab program is defined by its community-first approach. The brand’s spokesperson emphasized that the program is not about how polished the content is, but about how real the stories shared are. The brand has already started featuring partners across their channels and spotlighting authentic images, videos, stories, and testimonials from partners using their portable Marley dance floors at home, in studios, at competitions, and during live performances.

“Ours is a partnership built on shared progress,” added the spokesperson. “We are collaborating; therefore, we want to give our partners the spotlight too.”

While this program is newly launched, the momentum behind it has been building since the brand launched. Dancing Disc has hit many significant milestones since it was established, including its most recent feature at the Hollywood Dance Experience Showcase Night. From Dancing Disc at Hollywood Dance Experience to Dancing Disc in homes, studios, competitions, and social media, the portable Marley dance floor continues to prove just how essential professional dance tools for creators are. By offering these dance collab opportunities, the brand wants to make sure people not only have access to one of the top dance training gears of 2025 but are also using it and thriving with it.

﻿﻿

With 2025 shaping up to be a huge year for at-home and hybrid dance training, creator-led dance content, and the buzz around Dancing Disc’s major appearance at Hollywood Dance Experience still high, this launch couldn’t be better timed. Across social media platforms, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, creators are leading the dance movement with trends, tutorials, and performances filmed on the go and featuring their dance toolkits. Dancing Disc’s portable Marley dance floor is tailor-made for new and experienced dancers who want to elevate their practice routines. This partner program now gives them the opportunity to turn everyday practice into high-impact content that boosts their visibility and creative expression, while helping them earn.

Dancing Disc has officially extended an open invitation to dancers, creators, and families to join its co-creation movement. The new global partnership program application is open. Dancers, creators, and families can apply directly on Dancing Disc’s website and secure their opportunity to earn, grow, and connect with a like-minded global community.

To join Dancing Disc’s partnership program, apply now on the partnership and collab page. For more information on the portable Marley dance floor, visit Dancing Disc.

About Dancing Disc:

Dancing Disc is the provider of high-quality, portable dancing discs, a safe and reliable platform for dancers to improve their dance skills. Available in 16’’, 24’’, and 30’’, the portable Marley dance floors feature a slip-resistant surface and a durable build to support dancers in refining their technique, boosting their confidence, and staying performance-ready. The brand is committed to offering innovative dance accessories that enhance the skills, confidence, and creativity of dancers worldwide.