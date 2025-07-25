Sheetify CRM Announces Launch of No-Subscription, Lifetime Access Business Toolkit for Small Businesses

Introduction to Sheetify CRM: A Revolutionary Approach for Small Businesses

“If you’re like us, you hate paying monthly subscriptions for multiple business software…”

Small businesses around the world often face the challenge of managing various software subscriptions, each with its own fee, limitation, and learning curve. For many, these recurring charges (increasing subscriptions) become a significant cost to small and micro businesses.

Recognizing this pain point, Stewart Gauld (originally from New Zealand), the founder of Sheetify CRM (based out of Singapore), created a simple yet powerful business solution: Sheetify CRM.

This Google Sheets CRM and business toolkit offers an all-in-one solution that covers client management, sales tracking, tasks, inventory, and email marketing features.

With no subscriptions, no fees, and no limitations, Sheetify provides small businesses with everything actually need without the fluff for just a single one-time payment.

Stewart’s believes in creating products for businesses that do not lock business owners into subscriptions.

Sheetify CRM is essentially an all-in-one Google Sheets CRM template that is built for both free and paid Google Workspace users.

Stewart Gauld, originally from New Zealand, known for his extensive work with small businesses through his digital marketing agency, Syndeo Media , and his education brand called Stewart Gauld , has long been passionate about helping small and micro business owners thrive.

After years of testing and implementing various tools across industries, Stewart decided to create his own products that combined his expertise in small business processes with the affordability and simplicity that small businesses need. This led to the creation of Sheetify CRM.

A Focus on Affordability Without Sacrificing Functionality

For many small business owners, the cost of software subscriptions can quickly add up, especially when they are forced to use different tools for client management, task management, inventory tracking, marketing, and more.

These subscriptions increase quickly over time and as you grow your team and business, it can cost you $100s – $1000s each month.

With Sheetify CRM, Stewart and his team have designed a solution that eliminates the need for multiple subscriptions, allowing businesses to save money and streamline their operations.

“Sheetify CRM is all about giving small businesses the tools they need, without the excessive costs and complicated systems,” Stewart explains. “I wanted to create something that was functional, affordable, and easy to use, all while giving small business owners a product that could scale with their business, without the monthly subscriptions.”

By utilizing Google Sheets and Apps Script, Sheetify CRM ensures businesses can easily adapt the CRM to their own needs while avoiding the need for expensive third-party tools.

Businesses get lifetime access and lifetime updates.

The Sheetify CRM ecosystem: CRM, Projects, Bookkeeping, and Flow

While the Sheetify CRM is the core product, Stewart has expanded its offerings to include two additional toolkits: Sheetify Projects and Sheetify Bookkeeping . These toolkits follow the same no-subscription model and are designed to cater to different aspects of running a business.

Sheetify Flow , on the other hand, is a free Google Workspace Add-on that allows business owners to connect all these toolkits together to automate the flow of data between toolkits.

Sheetify CRM : Manage clients, sales, tasks, inventory, and marketing—all in one place.

: Manage clients, sales, tasks, inventory, and marketing—all in one place. Sheetify Projects : Track tasks, projects, deadlines, and team project collaboration.

: Track tasks, projects, deadlines, and team project collaboration. Sheetify Bookkeeping: Simplify financial management with built-in tools for tracking income and expenses.

These toolkits give businesses everything they need to manage their operations, whether they’re working solo or with a small team. All the products are built with Google Sheets, a platform many business owners are already familiar with, making adoption seamless and easy.

The Growing Popularity of Sheetify CRM

Since its launch in 2023, Sheetify CRM has been met with positive reviews from small business owners who are looking for a more cost-effective alternative to expensive CRM platforms.

With over 50 verified reviews on its website, the CRM has proven to be a reliable, accessible, and affordable tool for small business owners across industries. Many users appreciate its simplicity, customizability, and the fact that it requires no technical knowledge to set up and use.

One consistent aspect when it comes to implementing Sheetify CRM is the dozens of helpful video tutorials to help business owners get setup quickly.

Watch this quick video on what Sheetify CRM is and see if it’s right for you ?

For businesses that want a closer look at how Sheetify CRM works, Stewart has made a variety of resources available, including a detailed video on the Sheetify CRM YouTube Channel , explaining what Sheetify CRM is and how you can use it.

The Mission Behind This Google Sheets CRM: Supporting Small Businesses

The creation of Sheetify CRM was motivated by Stewart Gauld’s deep understanding of the challenges small businesses face when it comes to managing their operations and finances.

Having spent over eight years building a digital marketing agency and educating small business owners, Stewart understands the importance of affordability and functionality in business tools.

“My goal with Sheetify is to level the playing field for small businesses,” Stewart adds. “I wanted to create something that didn’t require a large investment or lock businesses into long-term subscriptions. Sheetify is a tool that evolves with your business, and it’s designed to grow alongside you.”

By offering lifetime access for a one-time payment, Sheetify gives small business owners the peace of mind that their business toolkit will continue to meet their needs as they scale, without the burden of constant upgrades or subscription hikes.

How to Get Started with Sheetify CRM

Small business owners can visit the Sheetify CRM website to learn more about the product and purchase the toolkit. For a quick overview, interested users can watch the introductory video on YouTube, where Stewart explains how the CRM works and walks through its key features.

Businesses can start with the Sheetify CRM Toolkit for a one-time payment, which includes lifetime updates and access. Additional toolkits for Projects and Bookkeeping can be added as needed to further streamline operations.

About Sheetify CRM

Sheetify CRM is an innovative business solution designed specifically for small and micro businesses that use Google Workspace (free or paid). Founded by Stewart Gauld, Sheetify CRM provides lifetime access to a suite of business toolkits that are affordable, functional, and easy to use. The company’s goal is to eliminate the need for expensive, subscription-based software by offering businesses a one-time payment for tools that evolve with their needs. With over 50 verified reviews and a growing user base, Sheetify CRM is helping small business owners manage their client relationships, projects, tasks, and finances all in one place.

