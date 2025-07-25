Paul Benjamin Launches “Father of The Year Award” to Address Fatherlessness Crisis in America

The Root of America’s Crisis: The Absence of Fathers

Benjamin’s book, No Child Without A Dad, lays out the evidence of fatherlessness as the root cause of many of America’s pressing social issues. From increased gang violence to suicide rates, Benjamin argues that these challenges are inextricably linked to the absence of fathers. His concerns are further demonstrated through troubling statistics: 90% of children in inner-city communities are growing up without fathers, and approximately 75-80% of children living in poverty are from fatherless homes.

The loss of father figures in society has contributed to the erosion of the father’s role. According to Benjamin, the absence of positive male role models has led to confusion, identity crises, and a lack of purpose for many young men. “The family, community, and nation are all affected when the father is not present,” says Benjamin.

Addressing Critical National Issues Linked to Fatherlessness

Benjamin connects fatherlessness to an alarming range of issues affecting American society today. For example, school shootings and gang violence are overwhelmingly committed by fatherless youth. The rise of antisemitism, political unrest, and increasing levels of gun violence are also linked to this growing societal gap. In his view, these trends signal an urgent need for intervention and a nationwide focus on restoring the role of fathers in the lives of young people.

Furthermore, Benjamin highlights the struggles of women and men alike who are impacted by fatherless communities. He notes that women have expressed frustration with societal trends and political figures who have become symbols of leadership and fatherhood.

A Call for Churches to Take Action

Through his consulting work, Benjamin has urged pastors across the nation to transform underutilized church facilities into Impact Centers that can directly address the fatherlessness epidemic. These centers would provide mentorship to fatherless youth, offer support to single mothers, and create safe spaces for families to heal. Benjamin believes that churches have the unique potential to act as pillars of hope and transformation, offering not only spiritual guidance but also practical assistance to those most in need.

Father of The Year Award: Restoring Honor to Fatherhood

To further this initiative, Benjamin has launched the Father of The Year Award, which is designed to raise awareness and honor fathers who have made a positive impact in their communities. This award seeks to highlight the importance of fatherhood and encourage others to step into this vital role.

The Father of The Year Award has already begun receiving nominations from across the nation. Submissions have come from children nominating their fathers, and even from individuals suggesting that public figures be recognized for their influence as father figures. Benjamin believes that honoring fathers, regardless of their public persona, is a necessary step toward changing the narrative surrounding fatherhood in America.

Benjamin said if anyone would like to nominate their dad or a public figure, they can go to: https://fatheroftheyearaward.com/

About Paul Benjamin Sr.

Paul Benjamin Sr. is a seasoned leader with over 40 years of experience mentoring individuals, pastors, mayors, and communities. He has served as an international consultant, motivational speaker, and author, empowering people to make positive changes in their personal and professional lives. As a life coach and minister, he is dedicated to helping individuals find purpose and healing, especially through his work focused on fatherhood and its critical role in shaping society.

