A Legacy of Excellence in Tile Craftsmanship

Founded with a mission to deliver high-quality and innovative tile solutions, BELK Tile has built a trusted reputation as a leader in the tile industry. With a dedication to offering products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations, the company serves homeowners, designers, and contractors across the country. Whether you’re designing a kitchen backsplash, upgrading a bathroom, or crafting a unique fireplace surround, BELK Tile offers an extensive selection of tile products designed to bring beauty and functionality to any space.

Why BELK Tile Stands Out in the Industry

In a world of mass-produced home décor options, BELK Tile differentiates itself by offering a hand-selected, curated collection that emphasizes both craftsmanship and design. The company’s exclusive products, ranging from natural stone and glass to handcrafted mosaics, are not found in big-box stores, ensuring that customers have access to tiles that set their projects apart. With over 20 years of experience in tile installation and remodeling, the team at BELK Tile understands the intricacies of real-life design applications.

As a result, customers can count on a seamless process from selection to installation, all while receiving personalized guidance from experts. The company’s commitment to providing a high-touch, customer-focused experience is evident in its offerings, which include one-on-one support, personalized recommendations, and a sample program that allows clients to test out tiles in their own space before committing.

A Commitment to Quality: Hand-Selected Products for Every Design Vision

At BELK Tile, only the highest-quality tiles make the cut. Partnering with trusted artisans and brands known for durability and timeless beauty, the company offers products that deliver on both aesthetic appeal and performance. Whether you’re looking for a rustic farmhouse aesthetic or sleek, modern minimalist design, BELK Tile’s selection accommodates a variety of styles that bring lasting value to any project.

From durable porcelain tiles to striking, sustainable recycled glass options, every product is carefully chosen to meet the company’s high standards. With a focus on delivering premium products, BELK Tile ensures that customers can confidently transform their spaces without compromising on quality or style.

A Seamless and Customer-Centered Shopping Experience

With its intuitive website, BELK Tile makes shopping for tile effortless. Customers can browse detailed specifications, zoomable images, and style suggestions that help guide their purchasing decisions. Whether you’re a seasoned designer or a DIY homeowner, the website is designed to support all levels of experience, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect tiles for their project.

In addition to an easy online shopping experience, BELK Tile offers nationwide shipping, allowing customers across the United States to access its premium selection from the comfort of their homes. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction goes beyond the sale—BELK Tile is known for building lasting relationships with its clients, and its stellar reviews are a testament to the quality of both its products and customer service.

Best Tile Supplier in Ohio of 2025

BELK Tile is proud to announce that it has been named the “Best Tile Supplier in Ohio of 2025” by BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the home design and renovation industry. This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional commitment to quality, innovation, and service.

The award was announced on BestofBestReview.com, a trusted platform that ranks companies based on their excellence in product quality, customer satisfaction, and industry influence. BELK Tile’s receipt of this prestigious award reinforces its commitment to offering a premium selection of tiles and a customer-focused shopping experience.

Trusted by Designers and Homeowners Alike

The team at BELK Tile is proud to be trusted by thousands of satisfied customers who return for their tile needs. Whether it’s a designer searching for the perfect backsplash or a homeowner renovating a bathroom, BELK Tile provides not only the right products but the expertise needed to bring each vision to life. Customer reviews consistently highlight not just the beauty of the tiles but the exceptional service and attention to detail that come with every order.

BELK Tile has firmly established itself as a destination for premium tile products and expert advice, offering a unique blend of quality, selection, and service that can’t be matched by larger retailers.

About BELK Tile

BELK Tile is a premier supplier of high-quality tiles, offering an exclusive range of products designed for residential and commercial applications. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides personalized service, ensuring every customer finds the perfect tile for their project. BELK Tile specializes in a variety of materials, including natural stone, glass, metal, and handcrafted mosaics, and is known for its curated selection of high-performance products that cater to a wide range of design styles.

