Dancing Disc Joins the Hollywood Dance Experience at Universal CityWalk

Dancing Disc is excited to announce its participation at the Hollywood Dance Experience, one of the most anticipated dance events of the year. Dancing Disc made a special appearance at the Hollywood Dance Experience Showcase Night at Universal CityWalk on July 22nd, 2025.

The Hollywood Dance Experience, a four-day event running from July 20th to 23rd, 2025, attracted thousands of dancers from across the country. The event, offering an immersive journey through LA’s vibrant dance culture, introduced dancers to an extraordinary lineup of Emmy-nominated choreographers, commercial dance veterans, and star performers across TV, film, and stage. In addition to giving dancers an opportunity to train with the best of the best in the dance world, the event also offered extended workshop sessions for focused training.

This year, HDE introduced the Universal CityWalk Experience, an exclusive performance night featuring live outdoor performances on the iconic Universal Studios Main Stage. Hosted by renowned dance professionals Christy-Anne Lopez and Big Will Simmons, the HDE Showcase Night brought together dancers of all levels and disciplines into the spotlight with back-to-back exhibition routines, live DJ entertainment, special appearances, and full media coverage. The exclusive showcase, marked as a defining moment for the entire Hollywood Dance Experience Week, blended performance with community and creativity.

In the middle of this night of professional-grade performances under the stars, Dancing Disc made its mark as a key player in the dancer toolkit. The Hollywood Dance Experience Showcase Night placed Dancing Disc at the center of one of the world’s most visible stages, introducing the brand’s portable Marley dance floor to an audience packed with rising talent, top-tier dance instructors, and industry influencers. Throughout the evening of celebrating movement, music, and innovation, Dancing Disc’s portable dance floor stood out as one of the must-have tools for dancers.

Dancing Disc’s feature at the Hollywood Dance Experience Showcase Night marks a major milestone in the brand’s mission to support dancers as they practice their way to the spotlight. Glen Gomez, the founder of Dancing Disc, shared that being featured at an event that is recognized as a convergence point for the future of dance is a great honor and a nod to Dancing Disc’s place among top dance training tools for 2025. By being part of this event, Dancing Disc has just affirmed its relevance and value among rising and elite dancers and choreographers.

“We are incredibly proud to have been featured at an event of this caliber,” said Gomez. “Our special appearance has given new meaning to our commitment to make professional-grade dance training accessible anywhere, for dancers of all levels and disciplines, without compromise.”

Gomez also commented on the immediate and overwhelmingly positive response to Dancing Disc from the dance community at the event and across social media platforms, featuring praise from instructors, dancers, and even families of dancers. “This marks the next evolution of dance training,” he added. “With more people across the dance community taking notice of our portable Marley dance floor, we are eager to make Dancing Disc a part of the rhythm, a part of the craft.”

With preference for at-home and hybrid dance training continuing to grow, Dancing Disc is reinventing how beginners and professionals approach dance practice. The brand’s steady rise within the dance world, from featuring in homes to studios, competitions, social media, and now a Hollywood stage, proves that Dancing Disc is 2025’s dance training tool of the year.

Dancing Disc invites dancers of all styles and skill levels to elevate their practice and strengthen their foundation with a dancing tool built to meet dancers where they are. For more information, visit www.dancingdisc.com .

About Dancing Disc:

Dancing Disc is the provider of the high-quality, portable Dancing Disc – a safe and reliable platform for dancers to improve their dance skills. Available in 16’’, 24’’, and 30’’, the portable Marley dance floors feature a slip-resistant surface and a durable build to support dancers in refining their technique, boosting their confidence, and staying performance-ready. The brand is committed to offering innovative dance accessories that enhance the skills, confidence, and creativity of dancers worldwide.