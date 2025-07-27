DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

100 Days to 8th CIIE: Preps Harden as Global Exhibitors Eye Business Potential in China

ByEthan Lin

Jul 27, 2025

Facing the complex international landscape and mounting challenges, China International Import Expo (CIIE) consistently acts as a platform for global business exchange. With only 100 days to go, the 8th CIIE is set to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

As of now, over 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Country Pavilion. Sweden and the United Arab Emirates will serve as guest countries of honor at the 8th CIIE, while Kyrgyzstan will make its debut.

To help global enterprises across sectors better integrate into the Chinese market, the Corporate Pavilion features six major exhibition areas—encompassing Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Automobile and Smart Mobility, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Food and Agriculture Products, and Trade in Services—and will continue hosting its Innovation Incubation Special Section. Driven by strong interest and participation from overseas companies, total booked exhibition space has surpassed 330,000 square meters, with 170 companies and 26 institutions becoming eight-time full-attendance exhibitors.

Notably, this year’s Corporate Pavilion introduces four fresh innovations, demonstrating its vibrant energy and vast collaboration opportunities for participants.

  • A special section for the least-developed countries products will launch alongside an upgraded Africa products section, helping 53 diplomatic African partners leverage zero-tariff treatment to enter the Chinese market.
  • A new section for overseas provinces and cities stands as another highlight.
  • Focused on global premieres, a dedicated trail for exploring debuts and a section amplifying exhibitors’ presence are introduced.
  • A cross-border e-commerce platform will be established for specialized promotion, matching, and livestreaming.

The 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) will convene under the theme “Opening-up for New Opportunities, Cooperation for a Shared Future”. Alongside the release of the World Openness Report 2025 and the latest World Openness Index, the HQF will host over 20 parallel sessions on revitalizing multilateral cooperation, empowering digital intelligence, green and sustainable development, and a more open China.

Side events will retain previous categories, while people-to-people exchange activities will add a new “Charming Friends of City” zone, inviting international friendly provinces and cities to set up their booths.

Stay tuned for the 8th CIIE – secure your spot now!

Sign up as an exhibitor:

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en

Sign up as a professional visitor:

https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/visitor/pre-book?locale=en

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Attorney Flora Templeton Stuart Named 2025 Woman of the Year by Bowling Green Human Rights Commission
Jul 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Clarity Announces AI-Driven Tool to Transform Mental Clutter into Actionable Plans
Jul 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
La Pariséa Announces 2026 Launch, Redefining Beauty with Ritual and Heritage
Jul 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801