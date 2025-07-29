Aaron Cervasio Named Best Tech Author in the U.S. of 2025 for “The IT Factor”

A Major Achievement in Tech Career Development

Aaron Cervasio, a respected cybersecurity professional and the author of The IT Factor: Upgrade Your Career in Technology, has been named the Best Tech Author in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights Cervasio’s impactful contribution to the technology industry, particularly through his work providing practical, real-world career advice for tech professionals.

The IT Factor has gained widespread praise for its unique approach to career development in the tech world. Unlike many books that offer generic advice or focus on technical jargon, Cervasio’s debut is grounded in his personal experiences and challenges, offering authentic mentorship to tech professionals at every stage of their career.

A Book That Resonates with Real-World Struggles

With over two decades of hands-on experience in IT systems administration, cybersecurity, and managed services, Cervasio has crafted a book that addresses the human side of the tech industry—its politics, pressures, and challenges. The IT Factor resonates with tech professionals who often feel stuck in their careers or overwhelmed by the complexities of the industry.

Cervasio’s approach is refreshingly candid. “I wrote The IT Factor because I was tired of watching people get bad advice or bogged down in overly-technical recommendations. So many career books either preach from the mountaintop or spoon-feed motivational fluff. I wanted to meet people where they are—in the chaos—and offer something real,” Cervasio said.

His writing provides tangible strategies for overcoming the hurdles that many face, such as career stagnation, burnout, and navigating complex workplace politics. It stands out from the sea of other career advice books by focusing on the practical challenges tech professionals face daily.

A Career Built on Experience

Cervasio’s extensive career background is what makes his advice so credible. Having worked in virtually every aspect of IT, from end-user support to cybersecurity strategy leadership, Cervasio’s insights come from real-world application, not theoretical knowledge.

“I’ve seen firsthand the struggles of navigating the tech landscape, from the rapid growth of cybersecurity threats to helping small businesses secure their networks during the pandemic,” Cervasio explained. “The IT Factor is the book I wish I had 10, 15, or 20 years ago. If it helps someone feel less lost or more motivated, then it was worth writing.”

Why The IT Factor is Different

While many career-focused books in the tech industry can be filled with jargon or unrealistic advice, The IT Factor takes a human-centered approach. Cervasio offers clear, actionable steps to help professionals not just survive but thrive. His mentorship-based writing style speaks directly to the real challenges and frustrations faced by tech workers.

“It’s not about the tech,” Cervasio emphasizes. “It’s about how we navigate the human side of it. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned professional, The IT Factor will help you cut through the noise and find a path that works for you.”

Celebrating the Recognition

This recognition as the Best Tech Author in the U.S. of 2025 is a testament to the book’s influence on tech professionals looking for authentic career guidance. The award honors Cervasio’s ability to provide real, actionable advice in a world often dominated by overly technical, abstract recommendations.

“This award is a reflection of the book’s relevance and impact,” said Cervasio. “It’s an honor to be recognized for offering something that genuinely helps people make sense of the chaos in the tech industry. The ultimate goal is to empower individuals to take control of their careers and build lasting success.”

The IT Factor Now Available

The IT Factor: Upgrade Your Career in Technology is available for purchase in both digital and print formats. Tech professionals can access the book via Amazon, IngramSpark, and directly through the author’s website at www.aaroncervasio.com .

About Aaron Cervasio

Aaron Cervasio is a cybersecurity professional, author, and thought leader with over two decades of experience in IT systems administration, cybersecurity, and managed services. Currently serving as the Director of Managed Services at a leading IT MSP, Cervasio is the founder of How I Hacked Your Mother, a boutique blog and upcoming podcast about cybersecurity. Known for his no-nonsense approach to career advice and cybersecurity, he is the author of The IT Factor: Upgrade Your Career in Technology, a book that has gained recognition for its realistic, mentor-driven guidance for tech professionals.

