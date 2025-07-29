Ex-Military Engineer’s ‘Anti-DIY’ Company Hits $82M Client Revenue Mark, Disrupting Traditional Coaching Model

The Mission: Install Full Marketing Systems So Coaches Can Actually Coach

When Carl Amery left the British Army in 2016 after 18 years of service as a Combat Military Engineer and Rehabilitation Specialist, he brought with him not only military precision and strategic discipline but also a burning desire to create real-world impact beyond the battlefield. That mission has since evolved into Everything Done For You, an end to end service designed for coaches, consultants, and experts who want to focus solely on coaching while every aspect of their business is built and managed by an expert team.

Today, Everything Done For You celebrates a powerful milestone: over $82 million in documented client success stories across more than 300 coaching niches and 1,522 individual coaches supported globally.

A Model Born in the Trenches of Helping Coaches

After transitioning from military life, Amery built his first coaching business in 2017, specializing in mindset transformation. Within his first month, he generated nearly $100,000 in sales through strategic funnel building and paid traffic, a feat that foreshadowed the scalable systems he would later implement for others.

By 2018, Amery co-founded Clients In Abundance, a company that hit seven figures in revenue within its first six months. That period marked a turning point. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with top marketers and directly with hundreds of coaches, he identified a recurring pattern: most coaches were overwhelmed by the vast number of skills required to run an online business, from branding and copywriting to advertising and tech setup.

“Most experts teach what to do,” says Amery. “We skip the classroom and build it for you.”

Solving the Coach’s Greatest Challenge: Overload & Overwhelm

In 2022, Carl launched Everything Done For You, drawing from five years of firsthand coaching industry insights. The model was clear: allow coaches to coach while he and his team of experts handle everything else. From strategic consultation and funnel creation to technology integration, copy, and traffic systems, the company assumes full control of the business-building process.

The result has been a breakthrough model that shifts the focus back to the client’s zone of genius, coaching, without the distractions of tech and marketing.

According to Amery, “We’ve helped over 1,500 coaches across more than 300 niches generate $82 million combined and that’s not theory, that’s documented results.”

Data-Backed Growth and Proven Impact

Unlike conventional coaching programs that hand over templates and training videos, Everything Done For You offers tailored, end-to-end service. The proof lies not only in the numbers but in the depth of experience behind them:

$18 million in personal sales between 2018–2025

$82 million in documented client revenue

More than 1,500 coaches supported

Over 300 unique coaching niches covered

Millions invested in live, real-world advertising campaigns

Amery credits much of his strategic thinking to his military background: “The military taught me that systems and processes beat everything. That principle has helped us out-execute the competition.”

Redefining How Coaches Get Clients Online Without Burning Out

The Everything Done For You framework is designed to eliminate friction in one of the most complex industries, coaching. While others require coaches to become part-time marketers, salespeople, and content creators, Amery’s model removes that burden entirely.

The company’s edge is rooted in deep, applied experience: not just theorizing what might work, but running real paid campaigns, building live funnels, creating compelling offers, analyzing client responses, and refining offers based on real data. This practical approach has led to hundreds of documented client testimonials, available on everythingdoneforyou.com .

From mindset coaches and business mentors to experts in wellness, finance, parenting, and beyond, Amery’s system has proven universally adaptable and uniquely scalable.

Recognition and Industry Influence

Amery’s work has not gone unnoticed. He is a recipient of the ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award, recognizing over $1 million in revenue from a single funnel. The company’s influence continues to grow as more coaches seek a way to launch without burnout.

While other service providers push templates and courses, Everything Done For You distinguishes itself with custom-built systems tailored to individual needs, real-time support, and business architecture that reflects each coach’s unique market.

As Amery emphasizes, “We have more real client success stories than anyone in this space, $82 million across 300+ niches. That’s not theory, that’s proven results.”

About Everything Done For You

Everything Done For You is a full-service business-building solution for coaches, consultants, and experts who want to scale online without learning marketing, tech, or funnel systems. Founded by Carl Amery, a former British Army Combat Engineer, the company brings together strategic expertise, high-conversion funnels, professional copy, and proven traffic campaigns to help coaches grow with confidence. Since launching, the company has worked with over 1,500 coaches across more than 300 niches and is responsible for more than $82 million in combined client success.

For more information, visit www.everythingdoneforyou.com

Media Contact

Carl Amery

Founder, Everything Done For You

Email: carl@everythingdoneforyou.com

Website: everythingdoneforyou.com