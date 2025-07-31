SOUNDRAW Launches Global “Beat the Future” Contest with $2,500 Prize Pool and Free AI Music Access

SOUNDRAW, an ethical AI-powered music generator built by a team of professional producers in Japan, has announced the launch of “Beat the Future,” a global contest designed to spotlight emerging artists across the music industry. The competition is open to producers, singers, and rappers worldwide, encouraging participants to create original music using SOUNDRAW’s platform.

The contest aims to demonstrate that with the right tools, anyone—regardless of background or experience—can create high-quality music. SOUNDRAW’s platform enables fast, genre-specific beat generation using features such as stem downloads, instrument swapping, track length customization, and genre mixing. All music is fully copyright-safe, as it is generated from in-house content rather than scraped data.

“Beat the Future” builds on the success of SOUNDRAW’s recent RAW RAP CHALLENGE series, which featured 10 emerging rappers performing on the popular show On The Radar.

Contest Details:

Participants can access SOUNDRAW’s AI beat generator using a free trial code (BEATSNOW)

Artists are encouraged to customize a track—adding vocals, solos, or remixes

Entries must be submitted through the official contest page by August 10, 2025

Winners will be announced via a private Instagram group

Prizes:

$2,000 Grand Prize

$500 Second Prize

1-Year SOUNDRAW Subscriptions for Top 3

Featured spotlights on SOUNDRAW’s official channels and artist community

The contest is free to enter and open to creators of all skill levels. SOUNDRAW is widely used by independent musicians, content creators, and YouTubers for generating royalty-free music tailored to their needs.

“With Beat the Future, we want to empower bedroom producers, TikTok stars, and undiscovered talents to show off what they can do with a little creativity and a powerful tool,” said Anita Baumgärtner, Head of Marketing at SOUNDRAW.

To learn more or submit your entry, visit the official contest page at https://soundraw.io/

About SOUNDRAW

SOUNDRAW is an AI-powered music generation platform designed to support artists, creators, and musicians in producing original tracks quickly and ethically. Unlike many AI tools, SOUNDRAW generates music from proprietary, in-house content, ensuring full copyright safety for commercial use.