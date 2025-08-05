Kasplex Launches First zkEVM Layer 2 for Kaspa at Malaysia Blockchain Week

Kasplex, a project supported by Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation (@Kaspa_KEF), announced the launch of its zkEVM Layer 2 mainnet at Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025. This milestone introduces smart contract functionality to Kaspa, the world’s fastest and most scalable Proof of Work blockDAG, marking Kaspa’s official entry into the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena.

Kasplex is the first zkEVM-based Layer 2 built on Kaspa. By enabling developers to deploy Ethereum-compatible smart contracts directly on a Kaspa-backed based rollup, Kasplex bridges Kaspa’s high-throughput infrastructure with the expansive Ethereum ecosystem. Unlike most Layer 2 solutions, Kasplex uses bridged $KAS as its gas token, reinforcing the utility and economic alignment of Kaspa’s native asset.

“Our community has been eagerly waiting for this day,” said Kaspador, Business Development Lead at Kasplex. “Kasplex makes Kaspa DeFi ready, creating a Layer 2 ecosystem where builders can innovate without sacrificing speed, security, or decentralization.”

The launch comes on the heels of Kasplex’s successful KRC-20 inscription standard, which powered over 130 million transactions and supported a thriving token ecosystem, including popular tokens like $NACHO, which once reached a market cap of approximately $62 million. This track record demonstrates Kasplex’s ability to deliver scalable, real-world blockchain solutions.

“Kasplex represents a bold step forward in Kaspa’s evolution,” said Junny, Executive Director at Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation. “Our mission at KEF is to empower builders and provide the resources needed to expand the Kaspa ecosystem — this launch makes Kaspa a serious contender in the DeFi space.”

The new Layer 2 has already attracted early adopters. Kaspa Finance (@KaspaFinance), the first V3 DEX AMM on Kasplex, also presented at Malaysia Blockchain Week. The platform plans to offer token swaps, yield farming, staking pools, lending markets, and AI-driven trading strategies — all powered by Kaspa’s fast, secure infrastructure.

With its zkEVM mainnet going live on August 31, Kasplex lays the groundwork for a robust DeFi ecosystem on Kaspa. As more builders deploy applications and integrate with Kasplex, Kaspa is poised to become a competitive force in the DeFi landscape.

For more information:

Website: https://kasplex.org/

Twitter: https://x.com/kasplex

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.