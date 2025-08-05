DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Kasplex Launches First zkEVM Layer 2 for Kaspa at Malaysia Blockchain Week

ByEthan Lin

Aug 5, 2025

Kasplex, a project supported by Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation (@Kaspa_KEF), announced the launch of its zkEVM Layer 2 mainnet at Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025. This milestone introduces smart contract functionality to Kaspa, the world’s fastest and most scalable ProofofWork blockDAG, marking Kaspa’s official entry into the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena.

Kasplex is the first zkEVM-based Layer 2 built on Kaspa. By enabling developers to deploy Ethereum-compatible smart contracts directly on a Kaspa-backed based rollup, Kasplex bridges Kaspa’s high-throughput infrastructure with the expansive Ethereum ecosystem. Unlike most Layer 2 solutions, Kasplex uses bridged $KAS as its gas token, reinforcing the utility and economic alignment of Kaspa’s native asset.

“Our community has been eagerly waiting for this day,” said Kaspador, Business Development Lead at Kasplex. “Kasplex makes Kaspa DeFiready, creating a Layer 2 ecosystem where builders can innovate without sacrificing speed, security, or decentralization.”

The launch comes on the heels of Kasplex’s successful KRC-20 inscription standard, which powered over 130 million transactions and supported a thriving token ecosystem, including popular tokens like $NACHO, which once reached a market cap of approximately $62 million. This track record demonstrates Kasplex’s ability to deliver scalable, real-world blockchain solutions.

“Kasplex represents a bold step forward in Kaspa’s evolution,” said Junny, Executive Director at Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation. “Our mission at KEF is to empower builders and provide the resources needed to expand the Kaspa ecosystem — this launch makes Kaspa a serious contender in the DeFi space.”

The new Layer 2 has already attracted early adopters. Kaspa Finance (@KaspaFinance), the first V3 DEX AMM on Kasplex, also presented at Malaysia Blockchain Week. The platform plans to offer token swaps, yield farming, staking pools, lending markets, and AI-driven trading strategies — all powered by Kaspa’s fast, secure infrastructure.

With its zkEVM mainnet going live on August 31, Kasplex lays the groundwork for a robust DeFi ecosystem on Kaspa. As more builders deploy applications and integrate with Kasplex, Kaspa is poised to become a competitive force in the DeFi landscape.

For more information:

Website: https://kasplex.org/

Twitter: https://x.com/kasplex

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Jinshuo Zhang is Advancing Data-Driven Highway Design to Make Roads of the Future
Aug 5, 2025 Ethan Lin
Dr Lily Taheri of Connolly Dental Boutique Supports National Dental Health Week 2025 Focus on Children’s Dental Care and the Importance of Children’s Oral Health Milestones
Aug 5, 2025 Ethan Lin
Dr. Lily Taheri of The Applecross Dentist in Perth Champions Oral Health Excellence During National Dental Health Week 2025
Aug 5, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801