Nintendo Increases Original Switch Console Prices Citing ‘Market Conditions’

Nintendo has announced a price increase for its original Nintendo Switch game consoles, with the changes taking effect on August 3. The company stated that the price hikes are a result of “market conditions.” This phrase is widely understood to be a reference to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The price adjustments affect the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and select accessories. The price of the original Nintendo Switch has increased from $299.99 to $339.99, while the OLED model now costs $399.99, up from its previous price of $349.99. The Switch Lite has also seen a price increase from $199.99 to $229.99. Other products, including certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, are also seeing price hikes.

Future Pricing and Tariffs

Despite the changes to the original Switch, Nintendo stated that the pricing for the new Nintendo Switch 2, which retails for $450, will remain unchanged for now. The company did, however, add a cautionary note in its announcement: “price adjustments may be necessary in the future.”

The price increases come shortly after Nintendo reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings, revealing that sales of the Switch 2 console had reached 5.82 million units since its release on June 5.

Nintendo had previously moved most of its console production from China to Vietnam in an effort to avoid tariffs. However, President Trump recently announced changes to his “reciprocal tariffs,” which now extend to Vietnam. These new tariffs, which include a 20% levy on goods from Vietnam, appear to be the primary cause of the company’s decision to raise prices. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa had previously stated that the company would “consider adjusting prices” if tariffs changed, a consideration that seems to have now become a reality.

Author’s Opinion Nintendo’s decision to raise prices on its popular original Switch models is a clear example of how global trade policies directly impact consumers. While the company’s phrase “market conditions” is a diplomatic way of putting it, the underlying cause is undoubtedly the new tariffs on goods from Vietnam, a key manufacturing hub for Nintendo. This situation demonstrates the complex reality for multinational companies in a globalized economy; even with strategic moves like relocating production, they are not immune to sweeping trade policies. Ultimately, the cost of these policies is being passed on to the consumer, which could dampen the momentum of the otherwise successful Nintendo brand.

