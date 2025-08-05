Mosman Park Dentist Dr. Vicky Ho of Smile Design Studio Joins National Dental Health Week 2025 Campaign Supporting Children’s Oral Health

Smile Design Studio, an established dental practice with locations in Perth and Mosman Park, today announced its support of this years National Dental Health Week (August 4-10) initiative for children to “Reach Every S-Milestone”.

Supporting Children’s Oral Health Milestones

Dr. Vicky Ho, founder of Smile Design Studio states “National Dental Health Week provides an invaluable opportunity to inform our community and reinforce the importance of preventive dental care,” Dr. Ho continues, “By taking pro-active oral health care steps at a young age we are introducing good practices for young people and removing barriers that might prevent individuals from seeking the dental care they need in the future.”

Expert Care with Decades of Experience

Dr. Vicky Ho brings over 25 years of dental expertise to her practice, with training in cosmetic dentistry, implant procedures, and neuromuscular therapy. Her commitment to ongoing professional development and adherence to Australian Dental Association standards ensures patients receive quality dental care.

“We understand that dental anxiety can prevent people from seeking necessary treatment,” Dr. Ho explained. “Our approach focuses on creating a comfortable, welcoming environment where patients learn about overall oral health care.”

Dental Services and Patient-Centered Care

Smile Design Studio offers comprehensive dental services in a relaxing, modern environment designed to reduce patient anxiety. The practice provides the following dental servicess:

Cosmetic dentistry, including porcelain veneers and crowns

Complete mouth reconstruction procedures

Advanced implant dentistry

Neuromuscular therapy

Preventive care and routine maintenance

Dr. Ho’s extensive experience treating patients across Perth, Sydney, and the United States, combined with her commitment to staying current with the latest dental technologies and techniques, ensures patients receive attentive quality care. Dr. Ho states, “Not only is our team committed, experienced, and informed, but they are also passionate about their work. What’s more, we believe it’s essential to keep up with the ever-changing world of dental medicine so that we can offer the highest-quality care close to home.”

Community Impact and Accessibility

The practice’s support of Dental Health Week 2025 reflects Dr. Ho’s dedication to making quality dental care accessible to the broader Perth community. Smile Design Studio is committed to helping more residents achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

“Our goal is to encourage more people to prioritize their dental health,” Dr. Ho noted. “Through our Dental Health Week initiatives, we hope to demonstrate that quality dental care can be both accessible and comfortable, helping families establish healthy habits that will benefit them for years to come.”

Supporting the National Campaign

Smile Design Studio’s participation supports the Australian Dental Association’s broader mission to improve oral health outcomes across Australia. The practice’s focus on both preventive care aligns with the campaign’s emphasis on comprehensive oral health management throughout all life stages. To schedule an appointment visit the Smile Design Studio Website or by visiting Dr. Ho’s listing on Smile Docs Perth.

