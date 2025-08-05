Dr. Lily Taheri of The Applecross Dentist in Perth Champions Oral Health Excellence During National Dental Health Week 2025

The Applecross Dentist, a dental practice serving Perth’s southern suburbs, has announced its active support of National Dental Health Week 2025 (August 4-10) as part of the Australian Dental Association’s “Reach Every S-Milestone” campaign. The state-of-the-art clinic will focus on demonstrating how pro-active dental care can support families in achieving optimal oral health at every developmental stage.

Pioneering Excellence in Children’s Oral Health Development

Under the leadership of Dr. Lily Taheri, Principal Dentist of The Applecross Dentist, located in Perth, is championing the Australian Dental Association’s mission to highlight critical oral health milestones in children’s development. The Australian Dental Association’s campaign underscores the vital importance of establishing comprehensive oral health foundations from infancy through teenage years.

“National Dental Health Week represents a cornerstone opportunity for our practice to strengthen community connections while demonstrating our unwavering commitment to oral health excellence,” stated Dr. Taheri. “Our role extends beyond treatment delivery to include educating Perth families about the transformative potential of contemporary dental science and preventive care strategies.”

Comprehensive Treatment Excellence

The Applecross Dentist delivers exceptional dental services within a sophisticated clinical environment designed to promote patient comfort and treatment success. Our service portfolio includes:

Digital Smile Design – Perth’s exclusive Master-certified practice

– Perth’s exclusive Master-certified practice Children’s Dentistry – preventative care in a comfortable environment for children

– preventative care in a comfortable environment for children Advanced cosmetic dentistry procedures including precision porcelain work

procedures including precision porcelain work Comprehensive dental implant and All-on-4 treatment for complete oral restoration

for complete oral restoration Invisalign orthodontic treatment for discrete smile alignment

for discrete smile alignment Emergency dental services with priority appointment availability

with priority appointment availability Complete general dentistry and preventive care programs

Dr. Taheri’s commitment to total care practice offers contemporary, all-ages dentistry in the heart of Applecross WA just a few minutes from Perth CBD.

Community Health Leadership

The Applecross Dentist’s National Dental Health Week participation reflects Dr. Taheri’s dedication to advancing oral health standards throughout Perth’s southern communities. As a preferred provider for leading health insurance networks and offering comprehensive payment solutions, the practice maintains its commitment to accessible excellence in dental care.

“Our fundamental objective involves inspiring families to recognize the profound impact of optimal oral health on overall well-being and personal confidence,” noted Dr. Taheri. “In support of National Dental Health Week, we aim to demonstrate how advanced dental care methodologies can create lasting positive outcomes while establishing sustainable oral health practices for future generations.”

Supporting National Health Objectives

The Applecross Dentist’s campaign participation directly supports the Australian Dental Association’s strategic mission to enhance oral health outcomes nationwide. The practice’s comprehensive approach, combining preventive care excellence with advanced cosmetic solutions, perfectly aligns with the campaign’s focus on holistic oral health management across all developmental phases.

Professional Service Access

Residents throughout Perth’s southern suburbs, including Applecross, Mount Pleasant, Como, South Perth, Kensington, and surrounding areas, seeking to explore The Applecross Dentist’s comprehensive treatment options may contact the Perth dental practice to arrange professional consultations and discuss individualized treatment approaches. The practice strongly encourages families to establish ongoing professional dental relationships and develop customized oral health maintenance strategies.