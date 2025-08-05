Dr Lily Taheri of Connolly Dental Boutique Supports National Dental Health Week 2025 Focus on Children’s Dental Care and the Importance of Children’s Oral Health Milestones

Connolly Dental Boutique, an established Dental Care practice serving Perth and it’s northern suburbs, today announced its support of the Australian Dental Association’s National Dental Health Week 2025 (August 4-10). The boutique practice is supporting this year’s “Reach Every S-Milestone” campaign by promoting oral health awareness and consistent oral health care as young people reach milestones.

Supporting Children’s Oral Health Milestones with Cutting-Edge Technology

Dr. Lily Taheri, Principal Dentist and the only Digital Smile Design Master in Western Australia, shares the Australian Dental Association’s focus on children’s oral health milestones. This year’s campaign emphasizes the importance of establishing proper oral health habits from birth through adolescence, ensuring families have the knowledge and support needed to maintain healthy smiles throughout their children’s development.

“National Dental Health Week provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with our community and showcase how modern dental technology can transform lives,” said Dr. Taheri. “Our practice is committed to educating families about the importance of preventive care while demonstrating how cutting-edge treatments like Digital Smile Design can create life-changing transformations.”

Expert Care with Digital Smile Design Mastery

Dr. Lily Taheri brings exceptional expertise to her practice as the only dentist in Western Australia holding Mastership Certification in Digital Smile Design. This revolutionary technology uses dynamic video, 3D scanning and state-of-the-art software to analyze your face, jaw and teeth in preparation for restorative or cosmetic dental work. Her commitment to ongoing professional development and adherence to Australian Dental Association standards ensures patients receive the highest quality care available.

Dental Services and Patient-Centered Care

Connolly Dental Boutique offers comprehensive dental services in a luxurious, modern environment designed to reduce patient anxiety. The practice focuses on General, Cosmetic and Emergency dental services.

Dr. Taheri’s extensive experience and commitment to staying current with the latest dental technologies ensures patients receive attentive care close to home in Perth and its northern suburbs.

Community Impact and Professional Excellence

The practice’s participation in Dental Health Week 2025 reflects Dr. Taheri’s dedication to promoting oral health awareness throughout the Perth community. “Our goal is to encourage people to experience the life long benefits that come from good oral health care and a healthy smile,” Dr. Taheri noted. “In alignment with the Dental Health Week campaign, we hope to educate families about the importance of oral health care both at home and with the assistance of a dental professional that can produce results that last a lifetime.”

Connolly Dental Boutique is a preferred provider for major health funds including HCF, Medibank, HBF, and NIB, and offers flexible payment plans through multiple partners to make quality dental care accessible.

Supporting the National Campaign

Connolly Dental Boutique’s participation supports the Australian Dental Association’s broader mission to improve oral health outcomes across Australia. Whether you’re looking for help with establishing good brushing habits or treating any existing dental issues, our children’s dentists at Connolly Dental have the experience to ensure that your child receives the best possible oral healthcare.

Professional Dental Services

Residents of Perth and its northern suburbs, including Connolly, Currambine, Joondalup, Iluka, Burns Beach, Kinross, Mindarie, Clarkson, and surrounding areas, interested in learning more about Connolly Dental Boutique’s dental services can contact the practice at the Connolly Dental Website to schedule a consultation.