Globevisa Group Unveils “#Vision2045”: A Bold Roadmap to Serve One Million Clients Across 200 Countries

Globevisa Group, the world’s largest residency/citizenship by investment firm by client volume, has announced the launch of its ambitious #Vision2045 campaign, setting its sights on serving over 1 million global clients, expanding its presence to 200+ countries and territories, and incubating thousands of innovative projects across the next two decades.

The campaign signals a pivotal evolution for the Singapore-based immigration firm, which has grown from a regional consultancy into the world’s largest global mobility platform. At a time when the very concept of citizenship, belonging, and international movement is being redefined, Globevisa Group is charting a long-term course rooted in scale, inclusion, and innovation.

“The world doesn’t stand still, and neither can we,” said Henry Fan, CEO and co-founder of Globevisa Group. “#Vision2045 is our commitment to global citizens everywhere: to meet their mobility needs not just with speed, but with foresight, responsibility, and respect.”

From Cross-Border Advisors to Global Infrastructure Builders

Globevisa Group has already established a formidable footprint across 50+ jurisdictions, helping over 110,000 individuals and families gain second citizenships, residency rights, and global mobility assets. But #Vision2045 marks a shift in both ambition and function.

Under the campaign, Globevisa Group will:

Serve over 1 million clients through a combination of digital-first platforms and on-the-ground legal expertise

Expand into 200 countries and regions, including underserved markets in Africa, Central Asia, and the South Pacific

Launch thousands of innovation-led migration products, including AI-driven visa advisory, multi-lingual onboarding ecosystems, and digital nomad compliance tools

Partner with governments and developers to co-create sustainable migration corridors, impact-driven investment projects, and smart city integrations

Cultivate the world’s first “Identity Tech” incubator, supporting entrepreneurs building tools for secure, inclusive, and mobile global identities

The campaign is designed to run in phases through 2045, aligning with both global population mobility trends and the rise of digital citizenship infrastructures.

Debuting GGCC2025: Where the Vision Meets the World

As part of its #Vision2045 kickoff, Globevisa Group will also host its inaugural Globevisa Global Citizen Conference this October in Singapore—bringing together policy leaders, tech innovators, migration specialists, and client communities from over 30 countries.

The event, titled GGCC2025, will serve as a platform to explore the evolving landscape of global identity,from climate mobility and digital nomadism to second passports and impact investment. Workshops, client case studies, and regional policy dialogues will turn the campaign’s vision into shared, actionable strategy.

“GGCC is more than a conference,” said Fan. “It’s where clients and governments meet as equals, and where global citizenship is not a legal status, but a community with a voice.”

Scaling Ethically in a Fragmented World

While expansion is at the heart of the vision, Globevisa Group is also placing responsible scale at the core of its philosophy.

The company has gained international recognition for its “Project Traffic Light” system, a data-driven framework that constantly evaluates and upgrades its suite of programs based on real-time success rates, legal updates, and client satisfaction. This system allows Globevisa Group to phase out underperforming offerings and redirect resources toward emerging, high-integrity markets.

Its operations are backed by a globally distributed compliance, legal, and due diligence team, ensuring clients receive not only efficiency but also clarity and protection in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

“We don’t want to be the biggest name in migration, we want to be the most trusted,” added Fan. “In the identity economy of the future, transparency and agility will matter more than borders.”

A Chinese Firm With a Global Soul

Founded in Beijing and headquartered today in Singapore, Globevisa Group represents a new generation of Chinese companies: globally fluent, locally grounded, and committed to creating value beyond transaction.

Its cultural model blends the precision and discipline of East Asian operations with a growing network of international experts, partners, and clients from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and beyond.

The firm has also been a champion of intercultural understanding, launching multilingual onboarding platforms, cross-border client narratives, and local talent programs in each new market.

With offices now spanning Singapore, Istanbul, Lisbon, Dubai, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, Globevisa Group sees its future not as a Chinese brand going global, but as a global brand with Chinese roots.

Future of Migration: Tech Meets Purpose

As part of #Vision2045, Globevisa Group is doubling down on what it calls “purpose-built migration”—developing solutions that go beyond investment passports, and into areas like:

Climate migration pathways

Digital nomad ecosystems

Remote family reunification platforms

Global healthcare access for mobile citizens

Tax-residency intelligence systems

With the rise of AI, blockchain-based ID, and decentralized work, Globevisa Group aims to help governments and individuals alike rethink what modern citizenship looks like, and who gets to participate.

A Call to Collaborate

Globevisa Group’s #Vision2045 campaign is not only a blueprint for growth—it’s a call to clients, partners, governments, and peers to co-design the future of mobility.

“Migration is not a transaction. It’s a transformation,” said Fan. “As the world grows more divided, those of us who build bridges—not walls—will define the next generation of global belonging.”

For more information about Globevisa Group, #Vision2045, or to join GGCC2025, visit www.globevisa.com or contact sirenchen@globevisa.com.