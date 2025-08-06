Edyta Kwiatkowska Pelizg Announces TEDx Talk on Leadership Transformation

Revolutionizing Leadership Imperfection as Strength

Edyta Kwiatkowska-Pelizg, renowned leadership trainer, entrepreneur, and TEDx speaker, made waves with her recent TEDx SGH talk, where she challenged the conventional understanding of leadership. In her empowering message, Kwiatkowska-Pelizg argued that leadership is not about perfection but about the courage to embrace one’s human flaws and lead authentically.

Her TEDx presentation centered on a powerful theme: “Change doesn’t start with strategy. It starts with the courage to look at yourself differently.” This line resonated deeply with the audience, urging them to question outdated business norms and to reconsider what it truly means to lead.

In her talk, Kwiatkowska-Pelizg explores the complex, often overlooked intersection between leadership and psychology. Drawing from her extensive experience in leadership training, business strategy, and psychology, she illustrates how authentic leadership stems from self-awareness and emotional intelligence, not perfection.

Her message struck a chord with both established leaders and aspiring ones, marking a shift in the way leadership is perceived in today’s world. By sharing her own journey as a businesswoman and trainer, Kwiatkowska-Pelizg encourages professionals to understand that leadership is about growth, authenticity, and leading with vulnerability.

Unveiling the Human Side of Leadership

What sets Kwiatkowska-Pelizg apart from others in the leadership development field is her unique ability to bridge strategy with human behavior. Throughout her career, she has worked with over 10,000 individuals, helping them hone their leadership skills while nurturing self-awareness and emotional intelligence. She emphasizes that true transformation in leadership arises when individuals are willing to acknowledge their imperfections and grow from them.

Her TEDx talk, Teams Don’t Need Heroes – They Need Real Human Beings, emphasizes that leaders do not need to embody an idealized version of perfection to be successful. Instead, they must be open to change and continuous learning. The message is clear: the greatest leaders are those who dare to be imperfect and vulnerable.

As an entrepreneur, Kwiatkowska-Pelizg has witnessed firsthand the challenges of leading organizations through constant change. Her insights on leadership come not only from books but also from practical experience. She regularly leads training programs for entrepreneurs and teams, helping them design communication processes that are based on real human behavior, not just abstract theory.

From TEDx to Transformation

Kwiatkowska-Pelizg’s TEDx speech didn’t just aim to challenge perceptions; it aimed to ignite real transformation. “When people hear my message,” she says, “they often leave thinking about leadership in a new light. They understand that leadership is not about having all the answers or doing everything perfectly. It’s about authenticity, courage, and the willingness to change.”

Her leadership philosophy, underscored by years of study and experience, aims to create lasting impact. By focusing on human-centered processes and embracing vulnerability, she offers a more inclusive and adaptable approach to leadership that aligns with the needs of modern businesses.

As the Vice President of Pelizg Group sp. z o.o. and founder of the CEO360 Institute, Kwiatkowska-Pelizg works to design educational programs that break away from traditional training models. Her hands-on approach has won the trust of business leaders and aspiring managers alike, as they seek to integrate emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and transformative leadership practices into their work.

About Edyta Kwiatkowska-Pelizg and Pelizg Group sp. z o.o.

Edyta Kwiatkowska-Pelizg is a leadership and communication trainer with a passion for guiding individuals and organizations toward growth and transformation. With more than 18 years of experience in sales, management, and organizational design, she has become a leading figure in leadership development.

As the founder of the CEO360 Institute and Vice President of Pelizg Group sp. z o.o., Kwiatkowska-Pelizg brings together her expertise in psychology, business strategy, and leadership training. She’s a certified business trainer, facilitator, and TEDx speaker, with a long track record of coaching and mentoring teams and entrepreneurs.

Her work goes beyond just business training; she actively supports local initiatives and has been a voice for inclusivity through her leadership role at the Woman Business HUB.

