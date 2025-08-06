SyntecBioFuel Lab, a leading developer of AI-powered sustainable fuel technologies, today announced a major expansion of its global workforce and high-performance AI infrastructure to meet growing demand for scalable biomanufacturing and low-carbon energy solutions.

Strategic Hiring Push Across R&D, AI, and Engineering

As part of its accelerated growth plan, SyntecBioFuel Lab is hiring over 120 new employees across multiple disciplines—including AI/ML engineering, synthetic biology, process automation, fermentation science, and commercial strategy. These new hires will be deployed across its R&D campuses in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and its newly expanded operations center in Seoul, South Korea.

“SyntecBioFuel is on a mission to redefine how the world produces energy,” said Dr. Helena Kim, Chief Operating Officer at SyntecBioFuel. “Our team is rapidly growing to support our next-generation AI biomanufacturing platform and to bring clean fuels to global markets faster and more efficiently.”

AI Supercomputing Cluster: 1,200 GPUs and Counting

The hiring surge is accompanied by a significant expansion of SyntecBioFuel’s AI infrastructure, including the deployment of a dedicated AI supercomputing cluster powered by more than 1,200 GPUs. This system supports accelerated strain design, metabolic modeling, process simulations, and digital twin operations for large-scale fermentation optimization.

The investment enables the lab to reduce R&D timelines by over 60%, optimizing workflows from microbial engineering to pilot-scale validation and regulatory compliance.

Biomanufacturing Scale-Up in Progress

SyntecBioFuel Lab is currently scaling its AI-enabled platform to produce drop-in biofuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, targeting commercial production by mid-2026. The platform combines data-driven metabolic engineering with continuous bioprocessing, aiming to improve yield, reduce carbon intensity, and lower the levelized cost of production.

This effort aligns with SyntecBioFuel’s 2025 global forecast report, which projects the global biofuels market to reach USD 208 billion by 2030, driven by policy mandates, demand for decarbonization, and technological advances.

Supporting the Clean Energy Workforce of the Future

To attract top-tier global talent, SyntecBioFuel Lab is offering hybrid work options, long-term career development tracks, and equity participation in its clean energy mission. Positions are open to recent graduates, experienced specialists, and PhDs with backgrounds in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, data science, and chemical engineering.

Interested applicants can explore opportunities at syntecbiofuel.com/careers

About SyntecBioFuel Lab

SyntecBioFuel Lab is a biotechnology company pioneering AI-enabled biomanufacturing for low-carbon fuels. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with operations in Seoul, South Korea, the company integrates synthetic biology, machine learning, and advanced fermentation systems to develop scalable alternatives to fossil fuels.