Laura Svag Announces Global Launch of Longevity Program and Skincare Line

Holistic Health Announcement by Life and Neuro Coach Laura Svag

Laura Svag, CEO of the eponymous wellness brand and certified ICF life and neuro coach, has officially announced the international launch of her full-spectrum Longevity Coaching Program alongside a new anti-aging skincare line. This dual-launch marks a significant milestone for the Swiss-based entrepreneur, whose integrative method aims to rebuild the body and mind from within.

This announcement comes on the heels of Laura Svag’s prestigious recognition as the Best Life & Neuro Coach in Switzerland of 2025, awarded at the Evergreen Awards. The recognition celebrates her groundbreaking contributions to personal transformation, emotional healing, and integrative wellness, making her one of the leading figures in the Swiss and global wellness space.

With years of personal experience and academic study in neuroscience, hormone functionality, and breathwork, Svag is introducing a framework that moves beyond surface-level transformation. Her newly unveiled offering reflects the belief that lasting health and self-confidence are possible when internal imbalances are addressed alongside external changes.

This dual-launch represents the culmination of nearly a decade of research, personal healing—including overcoming cancer three times—and is already generating attention across the European wellness and media space.

New Program Bridges Neuroscience with Physical Renewal

Laura Svag’s longevity coaching program is designed to guide individuals through a comprehensive journey targeting neurological, hormonal, and emotional recalibration. It integrates key elements such as neuroplasticity-focused life coaching, breath training, body image recovery, and sustainable nutrition strategies.

Each client begins with an individualized roadmap aimed at aligning the body’s biochemistry with emotional wellness and mindset reprogramming. The coaching series is also tailored for those struggling with stress, trauma, post-illness recovery, or age-related fatigue.

“We believe that our body remembers everything—emotionally, physically, and neurologically,” said Svag. “This program rebuilds the inner foundation so that transformation is not only possible, but permanent.”

The program is available both in-person and through digital modules, making it accessible to international clients.

Launch of Skincare Line Focused on Cellular Anti-Aging

In parallel with the coaching launch, Svag introduced her new anti-aging skincare line, developed to complement the inner healing achieved through the longevity program. The product line is designed to target cellular-level damage caused by inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and environmental stressors.

Formulated with natural active ingredients and aligned with Svag’s philosophy of body-mind synergy, the line supports the skin’s ability to regenerate, hydrate, and defend against aging factors.

According to Svag, “External aging often begins from internal dysfunction. When we correct the hormonal and emotional imbalances inside, our skin begins to reflect those changes naturally.”

The skincare line is currently available through Svag’s official website and will be introduced through curated wellness events across Europe later this year.

Award-Nominated Coaching Recognized Across Europe

Laura Svag’s integrative wellness framework has already earned her widespread recognition. She was recently named Best Life & Neuro Coach in Switzerland of 2025 at the Evergreen Awards. This accolade underscores Svag’s success in integrating neuroscience, emotional wellness, and physical health into a cohesive coaching methodology that has proven results.

Her work has garnered attention across Europe, with features in notable publications like Breeze Magazine and a previous nomination as Innovative Life & Neuro Coach of the Year at an international event in Baku. Svag’s approach combines experiential credibility with formal coaching certification and scientific research, with her personal health journey—transforming adversity into a methodology—serving as the foundation of her practice.

This award highlights her dedication to helping individuals transform not only their physical health but also their emotional and neurological wellbeing.

A New Standard in Wellness Coaching and Longevity Strategy

With growing interest in neuroscience-based health solutions and longevity science, Svag’s announcement signals a shift towards integrated services that address the full spectrum of wellbeing. Her model targets the roots of chronic stress, aging, and emotional stagnation by recalibrating mental, biochemical, and lifestyle patterns—ensuring that transformation becomes sustainable rather than short-term.

The launch of the longevity program and skincare line sets a new benchmark in multidisciplinary health, combining professional coaching, personal transformation, and accessible science into a practical solution for long-term vitality.

About Laura Svag

Laura Svag is a certified ICF life and neuro coach, entrepreneur, and founder of a neuroscience-based longevity and anti-aging brand. After surviving cancer multiple times and facing serious physical and emotional challenges, she dedicated herself to the study of hormonal functionality, breathwork, and reprogramming behavioral patterns. Her holistic system supports individuals in rebuilding their lives physically, emotionally, and neurologically through coaching, skincare, and education. She is based in Switzerland and works with clients globally.

More information is available at www.life-neuro-coach.com

