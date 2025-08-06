Dr. Contact Lens Created All-in-One Platform Empowering Optometrists to Reclaim Practice Independence

SaaS Platform Co-Founded by Optometrists Launches Comprehensive Solution for Practice Profitability

Dr. Contact Lens, a software company founded by optometrists Dr. Brianna Rhue and Dr. Jenn Tabiza, has announced the expansion of its industry-first SaaS platform for private eye care practices. Built specifically for independent optometrists, the solution is designed to simplify contact lens ordering, increase capture rates, and automate patient retention strategies—all while preserving clinical autonomy.

With corporate retailers and third-party platforms increasingly dominating the patient care landscape, Dr. Contact Lens positions itself as the only OD-founded and woman-led software platform engineered to counteract consolidation pressures.

“Every part of our platform was created to give doctors back control over their business,” said Dr. Rhue, co-founder of Dr. Contact Lens. “We’re not offering generic software—we’re building tools that reflect the actual needs of modern optometry.”

Designed for Scale: A Platform Shaped by Real-World Practice Experience

The company has unveiled new features in its all-in-one platform, including a quote engine, automation suite, and advanced data tools—all developed in direct collaboration with practicing optometrists.

Among its most recent feature rollouts:

Lens Quote Functionality, enabling staff to provide patients with real-time, accurate, and competitive pricing at the point of care.

Seamless One-Click Ordering, integrated with RevolutionEHR, CrystalPM, Officemate, Eyefinity, Foxfire, My Vision Express, and Management Plus—with Compulink and iCloudPro integrations expected soon.

Built-In Marketing and Patient Engagement Automation, designed to drive higher recall rates through reminders, personalized promotions, and campaign scheduling.

Business Intelligence Dashboard, providing actionable insights into patient behavior, conversion trends, and sales data.

“We spent years studying the daily pressures practices face—where patients drop off, how staff manage systems, and what actually drives revenue,” said Dr. Tabiza, co-founder of Dr. Contact Lens. “The result is a platform that not only solves these problems but scales with them.”

$200 Million in Lens Sales and Three-Time Inc. 5000 Recognition

Since its launch, Dr. Contact Lens has processed over $200 million in contact lens transactions across hundreds of practices nationwide—all achieved without outside funding. The company has now earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, including in 2025, a reflection of its consistent growth and industry impact.

In an environment where staffing shortages, shrinking margins, and digital disruption have become standard challenges, Dr. Contact Lens provides practices with a technology stack that enhances profitability without increasing administrative burden.

Key to its design is a branded patient ordering experience that retains the look and feel of the individual practice, supporting long-term loyalty and eliminating the risk of platform cannibalization.

Reclaiming the Provider-Patient Relationship

Dr. Contact Lens reinforces its stance as a provider-first platform, built not to support distributor agendas but to strengthen the independence and profitability of private practices.

From artificial intelligence that detects revenue gaps to customizable patient portals, the architecture of the system is geared toward protecting and monetizing the provider-patient relationship.

“Technology should never separate the patient from the provider,” added Dr. Rhue. “Our platform is structured to preserve that connection while making operations faster, smarter, and more profitable.”

A Strategic Alternative to Third-Party Retail Platforms

With increasing reliance on large-scale online retailers and vertical integration across the optical industry, many independent practices face a difficult tradeoff between efficiency and autonomy. Dr. Contact Lens has emerged as a viable alternative—offering practices a way to digitize operations without surrendering patient data, sales revenue, or brand control.

For optometrists seeking to scale sustainably while maintaining ownership over their business, Dr. Contact Lens is positioning itself not simply as a service provider, but as a long-term strategic partner.

About Dr. Contact Lens

Dr. Contact Lens is a comprehensive SaaS platform founded by optometrists Dr. Brianna Rhue and Dr. Jenn Tabiza. It provides private eye care practices with automated tools for contact lens ordering, patient retention, and business optimization. Serving as a digital infrastructure for the modern practice, the platform supports over $200 million in lens sales and is recognized as a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree.

