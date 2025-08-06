TikTok Launches ‘TikTok Pro’ in Europe Featuring Built-In Charity Program

TikTok is rolling out a new version of its app, “TikTok Pro,” in Germany, Portugal, and Spain. This new app is centered around a “Sunshine Programme” that allows users to support charitable organizations directly through their in-app activity.

Users can earn a virtual currency called “virtual sunshine” by inviting new people to join the app and by interacting with content related to charities. This includes liking or reposting videos, following charity accounts, or searching for charitable causes. Once they have accumulated enough “virtual sunshine,” users can choose a charity to support, and TikTok will then make a corresponding financial donation to that organization.

A Simplified App Experience

The content available on “TikTok Pro” is the same as what is found on the standard TikTok app. The key differences are the absence of livestreams, shopping features, and advertisements.

According to TikTok, the goal of this new app is “to enable people in Europe to support charitable organizations while discovering engaging and entertaining TikTok content.” This move appears to be a strategic effort to offer a more focused, and less commercial, version of the platform to a new audience.

Author’s Opinion The launch of a stripped-down, charity-focused version of TikTok in Europe seems like a very calculated move to address the platform’s public image and regulatory challenges. By removing ads, live streams, and shopping—the very features that have drawn criticism for being distracting and promoting consumerism—TikTok is attempting to position itself as a force for good. This new app could be a way to test a more positive, less-monetized version of the platform that appeals to regulators and a more socially conscious user base. It’s a clever strategy that allows them to experiment with a new model without disrupting their primary app’s revenue streams, and it shows they are acutely aware of the need to improve their reputation in key markets.

Featured image credit: Tribu

