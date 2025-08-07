Sydney Dentist, Dr. Leonard Hoffenberg of TLC Dental, Supports Australian Dental Association’s 2025 Dental Health Week: “Reach Every S-milestone”

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – July 28, 2025 — The Australian Dental Association (ADA) launches its 2025 Dental Health Week campaign (August 4-10), centered on the theme “Reach Every S-milestone.” This year’s national initiative emphasizes the critical importance of children’s oral health milestones, guiding parents and caregivers through essential oral care practices from birth through initial teeth development and beyond.

TLC Dental, an established cosmetic dental clinic located in Sydney’s central business district supports the ADA’s annual awareness campaign and it’s children’s oral health focus.

“Establishing proper oral health foundations during childhood sets the stage for lifelong dental wellness,” explains Dr. Hoffenberg, who has served Sydney’s CBD community for over 25 years. “Many parents are uncertain about when to start dental care or what milestones to expect. Our goal is to guide families through each critical S-milestone, from first teeth through adolescence, ensuring children develop healthy habits that will serve them throughout their lives.”

The Australian Dental Association’s 2025 “Reach Every S-milestone” campaign educates parents and caregivers about four fundamental elements of pediatric oral healthcare: brushing twice per day using a fluoride toothpaste, cleaning in between teeth daily using floss or interdental brushes, eating a nutritious diet low in sugar, and seeing your dentist regularly.

TLC Dental’s support of the campaign message reflects the practice’s commitment to family-centered preventative care. While the clinic is renowned for cosmetic dentistry services, Dr. Hoffenberg recognizes that optimal adult oral health begins with proper childhood dental care foundations.

“Many of the complex dental issues we treat in adults could have been prevented with proper childhood oral health practices,” notes Dr. Hoffenberg. “My approach to dentistry is detail oriented, and this extends to educating families about establishing healthy routines early. Clear communication with both parents and children is essential to building positive associations with dental care.”

The campaign addresses common parental concerns about children’s oral health development, including when to schedule first dental visits, how to manage teething, establishing proper brushing and flossing techniques for different ages, and creating nutritious, tooth-friendly diets. Through educational resources and professional guidance, the initiative aims to empower families to help their children reach every significant oral health milestone.

Dr. Hoffenberg emphasizes the importance of early intervention: “We encourage parents to bring their children for their first dental visit by age one or within six months of their first tooth appearing. Early visits help children become comfortable with dental care while allowing us to identify and address any developmental concerns before they become more serious issues.”

While Dental Health Week spans just seven days annually, the ADA’s mission extends year-round: building lasting awareness about pediatric oral health and promoting evidence-based practices that help Australian children maintain healthy teeth and smiles into adulthood. To schedule an appointment please visit the TLC Dental website or Sydney dentist, Dr. Leonard Hoffenberg’s listing on Smile Docs Sydney for a special promotion he is holding this month in conjunction with Dental Health Week.