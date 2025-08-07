ElevenLabs Expands into AI Music Generation with Commercial Use Claim

The AI audio-generation company ElevenLabs announced a new model that allows users to generate music, which it claims is cleared for commercial use. This move marks a significant expansion beyond its initial focus on building AI audio tools like text-to-speech, conversational bots, and speech translation. Alongside the launch, ElevenLabs shared samples of its AI-generated music, including a synthetic voice rapping about themes inspired by artists like Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. This type of output raises ethical questions about AI mimicking the language and experiences of human artists.

Navigating Legal Challenges with Licensing

The company’s entry into music generation comes at a time when the industry is facing significant legal challenges. AI music startups Suno and Udio were sued last year by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for allegedly training their models on copyrighted material without permission. Those companies are now reportedly in talks with major record labels to secure licensing deals.

Learning from these legal battles, ElevenLabs has taken a proactive approach by announcing deals with Merlin Network and Kobalt Music Group, two digital publishing platforms for independent musicians. The Merlin Network represents major artists like Adele, Nirvana, and Phoebe Bridgers, while Kobalt Music Group represents stars like Beck, Bon Iver, and Childish Gambino. According to a representative from Kobalt, artists have to voluntarily opt-in for their music to be licensed for AI use, and they benefit from a new revenue stream with revenue-sharing opportunities.

What The Author Thinks The move by ElevenLabs to partner with digital music publishers before launching its AI music generator is a masterclass in risk mitigation and a potential blueprint for the future of the industry. Instead of fighting legal battles over fair use, ElevenLabs is creating a collaborative model that offers artists a new revenue stream and a say in how their work is used. This approach could legitimize AI as a creative tool rather than a threat, but it also raises new questions about what a musician’s creative work is worth and whether we’ll see a future where licensing, not original creation, becomes the primary business model for artists. It’s a fascinating pivot that could set a new standard for how AI and art coexist.

Featured image credit: Starline via Freepik

