WhatsApp Tests Feature to Message Users Without Accounts

While billions of people already use WhatsApp, the Meta-owned app is aiming for continued growth by developing a new tool that allows people without a WhatsApp account to be invited into conversations. The feature was spotted in the latest Android beta and would allow a WhatsApp user to initiate a chat with someone who doesn’t have the app installed or a registered account.

The person with a WhatsApp account would set up a new conversation, which would generate a direct link. This link could then be shared through any other method, such as a text message, email, or a competing messaging service. The recipient would then click the link to open an end-to-end encrypted chat window in their web browser, creating a conversation that looks similar to one on WhatsApp Web.

Chat Capabilities and Limitations

The beta version of this feature has some specific limitations. The chat is currently limited to text-only conversations, as many of the app’s media features are unavailable. For example, sharing photos or videos, and voice and video calls are not supported. Additionally, it is not possible to join a group chat through this method. It is also unclear how long these conversations would last or if they would expire. For example, it is not known if a user could return to a chat at a later date or if they would need a new invitation to use the feature again.

Strategic Rationale for the Feature

WhatsApp is likely developing this feature in part to comply with EU interoperability regulations, which have already led the company to integrate with other services like Signal. A secondary benefit for WhatsApp is that non-users who have a positive experience with the app through this feature may be encouraged to download the full version. As this feature is still in a beta stage, there is no guarantee it will be officially launched.

Author’s Opinion This move is a significant strategic shift for WhatsApp, which has historically operated as a “walled garden” that requires everyone to be a member to communicate. By allowing non-users to participate in encrypted conversations, WhatsApp is cleverly lowering the barrier to entry and attempting to expand its network without forcing a full commitment. It’s a pragmatic response to both regulatory pressure and competitive forces, as the company seeks to grow its user base in a world of fragmented messaging services. This approach shows a willingness to adapt its core model, which could ultimately solidify its dominance by making it the de facto hub for all digital communication, whether you’re a registered user or not.

