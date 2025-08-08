Trump Indicates Vance as Likely Successor to MAGA Movement, His Strongest Endorsement Yet

President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance is “most likely” the successor to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, marking his strongest endorsement of Vance as a future presidential contender.

Asked directly whether Vance was MAGA’s “heir apparent,” Trump replied, “Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he’s the vice president.”

Possible Rubio-Vance Partnership

Trump also floated the idea of Vance teaming up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a future Republican ticket. “I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form,” Trump said. He added that there are “incredible people” in the administration who might also play key roles.

On Tuesday, Trump was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—who is also seen as a rising political figure—and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“It’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favorite at this point,” Trump said of Vance.

Rubio’s Comments on 2028 Prospects

Last month, Rubio downplayed speculation about his own 2028 presidential run, praising Vance as a “great nominee.” Speaking with Fox News’ Lara Trump, Rubio said, “I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend and I hope he intends to do it, but I know it’s kind of early.”

Though Rubio didn’t commit to running himself, he acknowledged, “You never know what the future holds.”

Previously, Trump had been reluctant to endorse any 2028 successor. In February, he called Vance “very capable” but said it was too soon to name a leading candidate.

Vance, 40, a former Marine and Ohio senator, has taken on a prominent role in Trump’s administration, especially as a diplomat and advocate for Trump’s foreign policy. Rubio, a former Florida senator, has grown influential as both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser—the first since Henry Kissinger to hold both roles.

Despite competing for the vice presidency, Rubio and Vance have developed a strong working relationship. Vance recently described Rubio as “incredibly competent and reliable” and “one of my closest friends in the administration.”

Author’s Opinion The signals from President Trump suggest a deliberate effort to build a strong, united front within the GOP by pairing Vance’s rising influence with Rubio’s established diplomatic experience. This potential ticket blends populist appeal with foreign policy credibility, which could broaden the MAGA movement’s reach. However, early endorsements and alliances often shift, so flexibility and coalition-building will be key to securing long-term success in future elections.

Featured image credit: Heute

