Zara Ads Banned Over Use of ‘Unhealthily Thin’ Models

Two adverts by fashion brand Zara were banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) due to concerns that the models appeared “unhealthily thin.” The watchdog noted that shadows and poses emphasized features like protruding collarbones and a gaunt appearance. One advert featured a model wearing a low-cut shirt that highlighted her collarbones, while the other showed a model with a slicked-back hairstyle and shadowing that made her appear unusually thin. The ASA described these adverts as “irresponsible” and instructed Zara to ensure all future images are prepared responsibly.

Zara’s Response and Removal of Ads

Zara has removed the adverts and stated that both models provided medical certification confirming they were in good health at the time the photos were taken. The banned images had been displayed on Zara’s app and website within a carousel showcasing clothing on and off models. The retailer added that only minor lighting and coloring adjustments had been made to the images and that it follows recommendations from the 2007 UK Model Health Inquiry report, which calls for models to provide medical certificates verifying their health.

One of the banned adverts involved a dress where shadows made the model’s legs look noticeably thin and the positioning of her arms appeared out of proportion. The other advert, featuring a shirt, used a pose that made the model’s protruding collarbones a focal point. While the ASA investigated two other Zara adverts, they were not banned.

Similar Bans on Other Retailers

This ruling follows similar actions against other retailers earlier this year. Marks & Spencer had an advert banned because the model’s slender legs were emphasized by the pose and choice of shoes, which the ASA found “irresponsible.” Next also faced a ban on an advert for blue skinny jeans where camera angles accentuated the model’s thin legs. Next disagreed with the decision, stating the model had a “healthy and toned physique.” The ban on the Next advert sparked public discussion about why adverts showing models who appear unhealthily overweight are not banned with the same scrutiny.

What The Author Thinks Banning adverts that show models appearing unhealthily thin is an important step toward promoting healthier body image standards. However, the fashion industry must apply these standards consistently across all body types and prioritize authenticity. Showcasing real, healthy bodies not only supports consumer wellbeing but also builds greater trust and credibility for brands.

Featured image credit: Ryan McKnight via Flickr

