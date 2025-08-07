Julia Stark Launches New Luxury Interior Design & Staging Studio in Los Angeles

Julia Stark’s Studio Starkset Expands Services to Meet Growing Demand from LA’s Elite

Starkset, the premier luxury design and staging studio based in Los Angeles, is expanding its full-service offerings to better serve an even wider range of discerning clientele. Led by renowned founder and creative director Julia Stark, the studio is known for its distinctive ability to craft bold, elegant interiors that feel both elevated and effortless.

With a proven track record designing for A-list celebrities, top real estate agents, and high-end homeowners, Starkset continues to set the standard in luxury staging, interior design, and curated furniture rentals and sales.

Founded in 2015, Starkset has built a reputation for crafting ultra-luxury living environments that seamlessly blend function with elegance. Offering a full suite of services—from conceptual design and interior architecture to custom furniture production and expert staging—the studio is dedicated to elevating every space to meet the highest standards of design and livability in California..

Since its inception, Starkset has earned praise for its ability to transform properties into striking, memorable spaces—becoming a trusted partner to top real estate professionals and discerning homeowners. Each project reflects a tailored approach, delivering designs that are as practical as they are sophisticated.

Julia Stark Visionary’s Impact on Luxury Staging

Julia Stark, creative director behind Starkset, has cultivated a reputation for excellence and innovation over her 25-year career. Known for designing multi-million dollar estates in Beverly Hills and Malibu, Stark’s bold and refined aesthetic has earned her a position as one of Los Angeles’ premier interior designers. Her designs reflect an inherent understanding of luxury, sophistication, and timeless appeal, making Starkset the go-to design studio for clients seeking more than just a place to live but an experience.

Julia’s vast portfolio includes designing luxury homes valued over $50 million and transforming high-profile properties for celebrities and royal families. Her work in both residential and commercial spaces blends seamless elegance with a focus on livability and comfort, making her designs highly sought after by the world’s most elite clientele.

Starkset – Crafting Award-Winning Projects for Real Estate Professionals

The studio’s offerings span the entire spectrum of interior design services. Starkset begins with the conceptualization phase, where the design team works closely with clients to develop mood boards, 3D renderings, and even virtual reality (VR) experiences. This phase ensures that the client’s vision is captured before moving forward with any architectural planning.

Next comes the interior architecture plans phase, where Starkset’s designers take into account every element of the space, from specialty wall finishes to lighting design and custom millwork. Whether it’s a renovation or new build, Starkset’s team ensures the space is elevated through thoughtful, precise planning.

The final stage is style and décor, where the focus is on bringing the design to life. This involves sourcing bespoke furniture, selecting fabrics, and even working with artists to procure unique pieces for each project. The team’s meticulous attention to detail ensures that every space feels cohesive and tailored to the client’s unique needs and tastes.

Shaping Iconic Luxury Estates in Los Angeles

Starkset has also established a reputation for its luxury staging services. Since 2017, the company has worked with developers, builders, and real estate professionals to stage some of the most prestigious properties on the market. Starkset’s expert staging helps potential buyers visualize themselves in a space, often resulting in faster sales and above-asking prices.

By carefully curating design elements that appeal to a high-end market, Starkset ensures that each home not only looks stunning but also feels like a reflection of the lifestyle that buyers aspire to. This level of expertise has made Starkset the preferred staging partner for luxury real estate professionals in Los Angeles and beyond.

Bespoke Pieces for A-list celebrities: Furniture Design and Production

In addition to interior design and staging, Starkset has expanded its operations to include custom furniture design and production. The studio’s collection is designed for clients who demand the highest quality and craftsmanship in every detail. Each piece is made to order, with a wide range of fabric and finish options available.

For clients who may need furnishings on a temporary basis, Starkset also offers furniture rentals. With over 2,000 products to choose from, clients can select from a variety of styles and finishes while awaiting their bespoke items. This service provides flexibility and convenience, offering high-end pieces without the need for long-term commitments.

About Starkset

Starkset, a brand under Jules Style LLC, is a premier luxury interior design, staging, and furniture studio located in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2015 by Julia Stark, the company specializes in creating opulent, timeless spaces for its elite clientele. Starkset is recognized for its full-service approach, offering everything from conceptual design and staging to custom furniture production. With a portfolio that includes multi-million-dollar estates and collaborations with A-list celebrities, Starkset continues to set the standard for high-end residential and commercial design.

