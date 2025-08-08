DMR News

RNKEX Registers with U.S. FinCEN as an Official Money Services Business (MSB)

Aug 8, 2025

RNKEX, a global digital asset trading platform, has officially registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The platform’s MSB registration number is 31000278910633.

The U.S. MSB license is widely recognized as a highly authoritative registration for financial service providers, especially those engaged in money transmission and virtual currency exchange. Securing this registration requires strict adherence to anti‑money laundering (AML) standards, comprehensive compliance documentation, and ongoing reporting obligations, reflecting a high regulatory threshold.

The Significance of Obtaining the U.S. MSB License

1. Regulatory Recognition – Being listed as a registered MSB with FinCEN demonstrates that RNKEX has entered the official U.S. financial compliance system.

2. Enhanced Trust – Holding the MSB license reflects the platform’s commitment to transparency, anti‑money laundering, and secure operations, which builds trust with global users and partners.

3. Operational Qualification – Registration allows RNKEX to legally provide money transmission and digital asset exchange services in compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) framework.

4. Global Expansion Foundation – The MSB license serves as an important stepping stone for international operations, supporting future applications for additional regional registrations or licenses.

Key Details of RNKEX MSB Registration

– Platform Name: RNK Exchange

– FinCEN MSB Registration Number: 31000278910633

– Compliance Scope: Includes AML obligations, SARs and CTRs reporting, and periodic registration renewal under the U.S. BSA framework

About RNKEX

RNKEX is an international digital asset trading platform that provides users with a secure, efficient, and user‑friendly environment for cryptocurrency trading. The platform features:

– High‑performance infrastructure for stable market access

– Multi‑language support to serve global users

– Practical trading tools designed for a seamless digital asset experience

Achieving U.S. MSB registration reflects RNKEX’s dedication to strict compliance standards, global transparency, and long‑term user protection.

Looking Ahead

By securing the authoritative U.S. MSB license, RNKEX demonstrates that it meets high international regulatory standards. Moving forward, the platform will:

– Continue upholding AML and BSA compliance obligations

– Enhance security and transparency in global operations

– Pursue additional international registrations to expand compliant global services

Users can verify RNKEX’s MSB registration by searching registration number 31000278910633 in FinCEN’s official MSB Registrant Search

