Instagram Introduces New Features Including Reposts and Location Sharing

Instagram now allows users to repost public Reels and posts, making it easier to share content with friends while crediting the original creators. According to Meta, these reposts will appear in your friends’ and followers’ feeds and will also be organized in a separate tab on your profile for easy access.

To repost, simply tap the repost icon. Users can also add a note or comment by typing into the thought bubble before sharing.

Instagram Map

Another new feature is the Instagram map, which lets users share their last active location with friends. The map also enables viewing content posted by friends and creators from various locations.

This feature is off by default and will only be activated if the user opts in. It can be turned off at any time for privacy.

Instagram has also introduced a “Friends” tab within Reels, which shows public content that friends have interacted with. Although this feature began rolling out earlier this year, it is now available globally.

Users can find the Friends tab at the top of Reels. Meta is also providing controls that allow users to customize what appears in this section.

What The Author Thinks Instagram’s latest features offer exciting ways to deepen connections and share content, but it’s clear Meta is also cautious about privacy. By making location sharing opt-in and providing controls over the Friends tab, Instagram respects user choice while enhancing engagement. These tools seem designed to keep users involved without overwhelming them, striking a careful balance in today’s privacy-conscious social media environment.

Featured image credit: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash

