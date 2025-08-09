Dreamers & Founders Reshapes the Future of Youth Education with Global Entrepreneurship Program

A Story Rooted in Resilience

In a world where digital transformation is rapidly reshaping industries and communities, Dreamers & Founders, founded by South African entrepreneur Kayshree Govender, is leading a global movement to redefine youth education. The platform goes beyond traditional learning by giving children aged 8 to 18 the tools, confidence, and skills to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Govender’s story is one of profound resilience. After losing her mother to cancer and enduring a challenging divorce that left her financially strained, Govender found herself facing significant adversity as a single parent. However, rather than letting these challenges define her, she turned her pain into a purpose. Determined to provide her son and other children with the opportunities she lacked growing up, she created Dreamers & Founders — a platform that would empower children to become leaders, thinkers, and builders in the real world.

Not Just Business — A Blueprint for Life

Dreamers & Founders is not just another online program. It is a revolution in how children learn. Through age-appropriate and gamified learning, the platform helps children develop vital skills in entrepreneurship, leadership, and emotional intelligence. The program offers two main tracks designed to cater to different age groups and levels of experience:

Mini CEOs (Ages 8-12): This track focuses on introducing children to leadership, branding, and idea-building. It allows them to explore their creative potential while laying the foundation for future business endeavors. Launch Legends (Ages 13-18): A more advanced program that dives into business tools, persuasive speaking, digital marketing, and tech automation, preparing older children to launch and scale real businesses.

What makes the program truly unique is its focus on not just business but life skills. Dreamers & Founders encourages resilience, problem-solving, and effective communication in ways that keep kids engaged and excited. The platform integrates real-world applications of these skills, teaching children how to create value, solve problems, and lead with empathy.

Success stories from participants abound. In the UK, a 10-year-old girl turned her hobby into a thriving skincare brand. In the U.S., a teenager transitioned from a casual gamer to an entrepreneur in just three months. South African students have even begun hosting youth business talks, inspiring others to take action and create their own ventures.

The Pain Parents Feel — and the Promise of What’s Possible

As children become increasingly absorbed in screens and uncertain about their futures, many parents feel disconnected from the educational systems that are supposed to prepare their children for life beyond school. Govender regularly hears from parents who are concerned: “My child has lost their spark,” or “I want them to have options, but I don’t know how to give it to them.”

Dreamers & Founders was built to answer these concerns. The platform combines cutting-edge tools like AI and pitch training with timeless values of leadership, empathy, and courage. This approach creates a learning environment where children develop practical skills and confidence that will serve them throughout their lives.

Through personalized coaching and innovative learning strategies, Dreamers & Founders offers a transformative experience for kids, empowering them to navigate an uncertain future with clarity and purpose.

Award-Winning, Mission-Driven, Globally Relevant

The impact of Dreamers & Founders has not gone unnoticed. In 2025, the program was honored with the prestigious Evergreen Award for Best Educational Program for Kids in Business & Financial Literacy . This recognition celebrates the platform’s innovative curriculum, real-world impact, and commitment to preparing the next generation for leadership roles in the global economy.

Dreamers & Founders now operates in over a dozen countries, with students enrolled from the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and beyond. The program’s global reach demonstrates the universal need for a new approach to education—one that is rooted in real-world application and prepares kids for the challenges ahead.

Beyond the classroom, Dreamers & Founders reinvests in underserved communities. A portion of every enrollment goes toward funding educational infrastructure and initiatives in African schools, ensuring that the program’s benefits are felt in the communities that need it most. “This is about creating a ripple effect,” says Govender. “One confident child becomes a confident leader, and that changes families, schools, and communities.”

Not Just a Program — A Movement

Dreamers & Founders is more than just a program — it is a movement. The platform has built a thriving community of parents, mentors, and educators who share the vision of a future where children are empowered to lead and innovate. Through initiatives like the Founders Circle and Parent Power Pass, families gain access to resources that support their child’s entrepreneurial journey and development.

As one parent shared: “It’s not just about business. My child became more focused, confident, and expressive. That’s the real win.”

This shift in how we view education — from passive learning to active leadership and problem-solving — is what has driven the momentum of Dreamers & Founders. It is a movement that emphasizes the importance of equipping children with not just knowledge, but with the confidence and tools to change the world.

About Dreamers & Founders

Dreamers & Founders is a global youth entrepreneurship and leadership program designed for children ages 8–18. Through age-personalized coaching, gamified learning, and ethical AI education, the platform empowers young people to launch businesses, develop confidence, and gain real-world skills. Founded in South Africa and now operating worldwide, Dreamers & Founders is committed to providing a family-integrated solution for the future of education.

